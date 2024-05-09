Riyadh, Saudi Arabia –Miahona Company (“Miahona” or the “Company”, or the “Issuer”), today announces the successful completion of the book building process for participating parties and the Final Offer Price (“Final Offer Price”) for the Company’s Initial Public (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

The Final Offer Price for the Offering has been set at SAR 11.5 per share, implying a market capitalization of SAR 1.85 billion (USD 493 million) at listing. The recorded orders during the institutional book-building stood at around SAR 94.4 billion (USD 25.2 billion), representing a coverage of 170x.

The individual investors’ subscription period will last for 2 days, commencing on 21 May 2024 and ending on 22 May 2024.

The Company’s prospectus includes all details of the IPO – for additional details please visit the Company’s IPO website ipo.miahona.com or the website of the joint financial advisors www.bsfcapital.sa and www.efghermesksa.com or the website of CMA www.cma.org.sa.

