In line with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK)’s overarching commitment to engage and empower employees being the cornerstone to achieving its strategic goals and furthering its success, Group Operations and Technology hosted the 5th IBG Operations and Technology Conference at NBK HQ on May 1 and 2, 2024.

The conference was attended by Mrs. Shaikha Al Bahar - Deputy Group CEO, Group Operations and Technology Management and International Banking Group Management and as well as Heads of Operations and Technology from different locations worldwide.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammad Al-Kharafi Chief Operating Officer, Group Operations and Information Technology said, “The IBG Conference underscores our commitment to collaboration and strategic alignment across NBK’s diverse international footprint. It’s a platform where our employees can engage, share insights, and collectively contribute to our global vision.”

“During the conference, Group Operations and Technology Management team in Kuwait presented the IBG Operations performance report, Operating model, IBG Technology Blueprint plan and Roadmap. This was followed by presentations from the Operations and Technology heads of IBG locations, who shared key achievements, roadmap, and challenges,” he added.

“Group Operations and Technology play a fundamental role in serving NBK’s strategy by providing cutting-edge digital banking solutions. We are always seeking to embrace innovation across all the bank’s operations and business models to keep pace with the fast-paced technological advancement in the banking industry,” he noted.

NBK has consistently embraced a forward-thinking approach towards international expansion, evidenced by its international branches, some of which have been operational for over 40 years.

The expansion of cross-border transactions within IBG signifies a concerted effort by teams across various locations to cater to the needs of NBK's clients. Through collaborative efforts, these teams have facilitated a seamless NBK approach, ensuring that clients receive consistent and efficient service regardless of their geographic location. This collaborative approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also promotes our client-centric model, wherein client satisfaction and long-term partnerships are prioritized. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of teams across different regions, IBG can deliver tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients while upholding NBK's commitment to excellence and innovation in international banking services.

IBG’s robust contribution in driving profit growth underscores NBK’s forward-looking vision and the success of its diversification strategy, and emphasizes its continued dedication to increasing its presence in international markets and capitalizing on growth opportunities in the markets where it operates.

On a related note, Group Operations and Technology organized a staff Open Day at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC). The event was attended by Mrs. Shaikha Al Bahar, Deputy Group CEO, Mr. Mohammad Al-Kharafi Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM - Group Human Resources, along with IBG locations Operations and Technology representatives and all Operations and Technology Kuwait employees.

“The Open Day is a great opportunity to come together, share Milestones, Strategy, recognize outstanding achievers, participate in team activities, and socialize with colleagues,” quoted Al-Kharafi.

Additionally, Al-Kharafi presented a Strategy session along with his team during the event, followed by a staff awarding ceremony, and fun games to emphasize team building.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is committed to making digital and technology investments across its network, which comprises 140 branches, subsidiaries, and representative offices in 13 countries on four continents. These locations encompass major financial hubs like London, New York, Paris, Geneva, and Singapore, as well as Shanghai in China, with regional coverage extending to Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.