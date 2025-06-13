Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, has launched a new smart parking system at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, a project aimed to leverage the experience for the venue’s annual 3 million visitors. The system applies internationally recognised technology and integrated digital services to manage parking more efficiently, from entry to exit, providing visitors, exhibitors and event organisers with a more convenient parking journey and increasing the accessibility of the venue.

The Smart Parking System has a feature that uses high-definition cameras, capturing vehicle number plates upon entry and issues digital parking tickets within seconds. Message screens inside the parking facility will provide real-time updates on available parking spaces, allowing visitors to locate open spots more quickly and reduce congestion. This system will greatly improve both visitors and exhibitors experience of having a smoother flow eliminating the inconvenience of searching for parking.

By minimising delays and streamlining entry and exit, the Smart Parking System supports smoother event operations and contributes to a more efficient flow of traffic throughout the premises. This enhanced functionality reflects ADNEC Group’s ongoing commitment to leveraging smart infrastructure to elevate the overall visitor experience.

Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chief Operating Officer at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said: “The introduction of the smart parking system reflects our efforts to enhance the overall experience for every visitor to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. By integrating advanced technologies and streamlining access and payment processes, we are not only improving convenience but also supporting the efficient flow of large-scale events. This system is part of our broader strategy to deliver intelligent infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of our exhibitors, delegates and the wider community.”

The system includes multiple payment options to suit user preferences. Visitors can use 17 tap & go terminals located throughout the venue or opt for mobile payment at their convenience by scanning a QR code printed on their ticket. Supported payment methods include Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay, Apple Pay and Google Pay, while cash payments can also be made through self-service kiosks at major exit points.

For exhibitors and visitors, digital tickets can be pre-booked and accessed via mobile devices, including Apple Wallet for iOS. Vehicles registered in advance benefit from an automated process, where number plate recognition allows entry and exit without the need to open windows or interact with barriers.

The entire system is powered by ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi internal fibre optic network, integrating hundreds of components across the site. The upgrade is part of ADNEC Groups wider efforts to modernise venue operations and improve the efficiency of services provided to event organisers, exhibitors and visitors.

ADNEC Group is committed to providing a smooth and efficient visitor experience across all its venues by continuously investing in smart infrastructure and operational excellence. From arrival to departure, every touchpoint is designed to enhance convenience, whether through digital ticketing, real-time guidance systems, or streamlined access and payment solutions.