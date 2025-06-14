Dubai: Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world, and TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier of Portugal and the leading European airline flying to Brazil, are expanding their existing codeshare partnership.

As part of the recently expanded agreement announced during the IATA Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi, both carriers will now provide their guests with a broader range of seamless travel options beyond their current global networks. Brazil, Morocco, Qatar, and Mauritius are new and exciting destinations entering the scope of cooperation. Additionally, Dalaman and Bodrum, Türkiye’s prominent summer destinations, have also been added to the agreement, further augmenting travel options between Türkiye and Portugal, enhancing access to sought-after leisure destinations.

Commenting on the agreement, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: "We are pleased to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with TAP Air Portugal. Enhanced scope of the new arrangement offers greater flexibility and a wider range of travel options, while contributing to the development of commercial and tourism relations between our countries. We look forward to continuing this valuable collaboration in the years ahead."

TAP Air Portugal CEO Luís Rodrigues also commented: “Because of our network structure we need to find intelligent ways to connect us to the east. Cooperating with great partners is our way forward to do that. This will provide our global passengers and our Portuguese community with increased options to visit new and exciting places using our Turkish Airlines partner.”

This enriched cooperation not only enhances the network presence of both carriers but also fosters increased tourism and business traffic between Türkiye and Portugal, as well as to key destinations across South America, Africa and the Middle East.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 484 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 353 worldwide destinations as 300 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP is Portugal’ s leading airline and is a member of Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal has its hub in Lisbon, a privileged access platform in Europe, at the crossroads with Africa, North, Central, and South America.

TAP Air Portugal is the world's leading airline between Europe and Brazil. TAP offers more than 1 250 weekly flights to 85 cities, which includes 7 airports in Portugal, 10 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 12 in Africa and 42 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP has made a clear commitment to modernizing its fleet and offering the best product in the sector to its customers. The Portuguese airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with all of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A320neo, A321neo, A321LR, and A330neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings in 2025 as the safest airline in Europe and the 11th safest in the world.

TAP Air Portugal has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

