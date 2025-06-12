Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved the renewal of registration for three companies, namely Zilla Capital, RSM Egypt, and Premier Financial Consulting, in its financial advisors registry, as per a statement.

The decision, issued by the FRA’s financial advisors registration, renewal, and delisting committee, is valid for three years starting May 27th, 2025.

The renewal allows the three firms to continue conducting financial evaluations and preparing fair value studies in accordance with the Egyptian valuation standards (EVS) for establishments.