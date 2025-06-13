The new Land Cruiser Hybrid strengthens Toyota’s commitment to carbon neutrality while maintaining legendary off-road prowess

New hybrid model retains Land Cruiser’s unmatched reliability, durability, and rugged performance, now enhanced with electrified power

Launching first in the Middle East, the Land Cruiser Hybrid continues the region’s proud legacy with Toyota’s flagship SUV

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Toyota is proud to announce the launch of the new Land Cruiser Hybrid, the first hybrid electric model in the iconic Land Cruiser series, in the United Arab Emirates. Setting a new benchmark for electrified off-road vehicles, the new Land Cruiser fuses seven decades of heritage with Toyota’s cutting-edge hybrid technology, delivering enhanced performance while maintaining the unmatched reliability, durability, and all-terrain capability for which the Land Cruiser is renowned.

The regional premiere, which sees the new Land Cruiser Hybrid debut first in the Middle East before being unveiled globally, highlights the unique and enduring relationship between the region and the Land Cruiser nameplate. Since the model’s inception in 1951, the Land Cruiser has supported the lives and livelihoods of people across the globe, becoming an indispensable tool in some of the world’s harshest environments.

The introduction of the Land Cruiser Hybrid marks a bold step toward Toyota’s vision for carbon neutrality under its multi-pathway approach, offering customers greater choice while ensuring that no compromises are made on capability or reliability. Building upon 28 years of leadership in hybrid technology, Toyota has applied its extensive expertise to create an off-roader capable of delivering superior power, driving refinement, and environmental benefits, all while staying true to the legendary Land Cruiser spirit.

Commenting on the launch, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus, said: "Since its original launch in 2021, the fully remodelled Land Cruiser 300 Series has been so well received across the seven emirates, and we are deeply grateful for the continued support of Al-Futtaim Toyota’s valued customers. As the nation’s drive towards a carbon-neutral society accelerates, driven by the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy, we recognised the importance of offering electrified vehicle options across our range of vehicles now including our flagship Land Cruiser. We are extremely excited and honoured to introduce this key milestone of the Land Cruiser to the Emirates, a nation whose valuable feedback has helped shape the model's development over seven decades. This is only the beginning of our journey with Toyota, as we work together with them to bring the ultimate electric off roader to our customers in the UAE, continuously evolving it further with their insights and experiences."

The new hybrid Land Cruiser Hybrid inherits the core DNA that has defined the series for generations, reliability, durability, and exceptional off-road performance, which has now been enhanced through electrification. The hybrid system introduces a 20% increase in torque and a 40% improvement in accelerator response compared to conventional powertrains, resulting in a driving experience that is more powerful, more linear, and more responsive across every terrain. Now boasting an impressive power output of 457hp and 790Nm through the combination of the efficient 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 and the parallel hybrid system, the new Land Cruiser Hybrid is the most powerful Land Cruiser to date, whilst offering exceptional efficiency.

Extensive development and real-world testing on global terrains, including the deserts, mudflats, and mountainous landscapes of the UAE, ensured that the Land Cruiser Hybrid remains capable of taking drivers anywhere and everywhere — and bringing them back safely. Invaluable lessons learned from Toyota’s participation in gruelling off-road rallies such as the Dakar Rally were also incorporated into the development process to enhance the vehicle’s endurance and performance in extreme conditions.

As a result, the Land Cruiser’s hybrid system has been designed to be infallible. Even in the unlikely event of hybrid unit failure, the vehicle can continue operating solely on the combustion engine, ensuring peace of mind in remote areas. The hybrid battery area has been specially waterproofed to maintain the Land Cruiser’s famed fording ability, allowing it to tackle rivers and water obstacles with confidence.

The new Land Cruiser Hybrid is equipped with Electric Power Steering (EPS), which helps reduce the loss of steering control when driving off-road, provides a crisper steering feel, and improves maneuverability at low speeds. It also features a built-in 1500W AC inverter output, allowing direct access to household-grade power (220V), enhancing the vehicle’s utility for outdoor adventures by enabling the use of a wide range of electrical equipment powered directly from the vehicle.

Available on the VXR and GR-S trims, the Land Cruiser Hybrid offers options to suit different preferences and needs, whether customers seek luxury and prestige or the thrill of off-road exploration. The VXR features newly redesigned Hybrid Jet Black bumpers, while both models include the Rear HYBRID Beyond Zero and Sides 457TT badges.

The launch of the Land Cruiser LC300 Hybrid represents more than just the evolution of a legendary vehicle — it is a commitment to a future where Toyota continues to deliver solutions that meet customer needs without compromising its core values. By bringing electrification to its most trusted off-roader, Toyota reaffirms its dedication to creating vehicles that inspire trust, adventure, and enduring loyalty. As Toyota looks ahead to an era of sustainable mobility, the Land Cruiser Hybrid stands as a proud example of innovation rooted in tradition, offering customers across the United Arab Emirates, and the world, an even better way to explore new horizons.

