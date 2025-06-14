Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a distinguished employer of choice in the region, Sohar International was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Middle East Best Employer Brand’ award, an accolade conferred by the World HRD Congress in association with the Employer Branding Institute. Known for its rigorous and multi-tiered selection process—comprising expert recommendations, independent research, and jury evaluation by global industry leaders—the Employer Branding Awards celebrates organizations that exemplify excellence in talent strategy and forward-thinking people practices. Sohar International’s recognition underscores its steadfast commitment to fostering a performance-driven, inclusive culture—anchored in the belief that human capital is central to long-term value creation and institutional growth. Representing the bank at the ceremony, Ms. Mahira Saleh Al Raisi, Chief People Officer at Sohar International, attended the event and received the award on behalf of the bank—further highlighting the leadership's active role in driving the bank’s people agenda forward.

Commenting on the achievement, Ms. Mahira Saleh Al Raisi, Chief People Officer, at Sohar International stated, “Our people are integral to every milestone we achieve and every transformation we lead. At Sohar International, we believe that sustained performance stems from an environment where talent is nurtured, ideas are valued, and purpose is shared. We approach human capital with the same clarity and ambition that drives our business strategy—ensuring our people grow as the organization evolves. From fostering inclusive leadership to building next-generation capabilities, our focus on empowering individuals at every level is a strategic imperative that supports our broader goals of being a resilient and future-forward institution. This recognition reaffirms that the investment we place in our people is both meaningful and measurable.”

Sohar International’s selection for the award was based on its ability to deliver impact-driven HR practices aligned with the bank’s overarching transformation agenda. The jury commended the bank’s integrated talent strategy—ranging from proactive recruitment models and competency-based development pathways to inclusive leadership pipelines and retention mechanisms designed to future-proof the workforce. Notably, the bank’s structured efforts toward fostering diversity, and women’s empowerment have set a regional benchmark. In parallel, Sohar International has embedded robust health, wellness, and recognition initiatives that cultivate a high-engagement culture, while its broader social responsibility efforts reflect a values-based approach to growth.

The award underscores Sohar International’s holistic and progressive approach to workforce development, reflecting a careful balance between operational excellence and human capital sustainability, as well as organizational ambition and long-term societal impact.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience.

