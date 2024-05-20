Muscat: Continuing its commitment to financial empowerment, the National Bank of Oman Muzn Islamic Banking’s Structured Deposit product offers customers a suite of premium benefits. Designed to maximise the potential of customers' savings, this product integrates seamlessly with the Flexi Wakala savings account, permitting deposits starting from OMR 40,000. Funds are allocated between a Flexi Wakala Savings account and a one-year Wakala Investment fixed deposit, with the latter offering an expected profit of up to 5.75% per annum. By offering a flexible structured financial solution, Muzn showcases its commitment to catering to diverse financial needs.

Salima Al Marzoqi, Assistant General Manager and Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, said: "This product is designed to not only enhance the financial well-being of our clients but also to provide a robust foundation for their future economic security. By connecting the Flexi Wakala savings account with our new Structured Deposit, we provide a strategic tool for those looking to grow their wealth responsibly. This combination offers a range of exclusive, value-added services designed to enrich their financial and lifestyle needs. We encourage our customers to seize this opportunity, as it also grants Privilege Customer status with exclusive perks, enhancing their overall banking experience.”

Muzn Islamic Banking’s Structured Deposit provides customers with a Privilege Customer status, which includes an exclusive Privilege Debit Card, complimentary airport lounge access to enhance travel experiences, and access to special Muzn Merchant Discounts, further boosting their savings potential. Both new and existing customers who are interested in achieving financial security can make use of this opportunity.

The NBO Muzn Structured Deposit is available across all branches, enabling customers to plan their financial futures without compromising their ethical values. Both the Wakala Investment Account and Flexi Wakala Investment Account adhere to Shari’a guidelines, ensuring that all financial activities are conducted ethically and compliantly.

For further details on the Muzn Structured Deposit or to open a Flexi Wakala Account, please visit www.muzn.om, contact our customer service at 24770000, or use the user-friendly NBO Muzn Islamic Muzn App.