Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre and TÜV Rheinland Academy launched the first cycle of the Sustainability Manager Professional Certification Programme. The programme aims to develop skills in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainability management in various specialisations in natural sciences, business, or related areas. Participants can improve their sustainability performance and achieve the desired strategies and goals. The programme focuses on several aspects, including the development of effective sustainability management; responsible supply chain management; lifecycle and carbon footprint; sustainability strategy and its anchoring in the organisation; significance, value, and opportunities of sustainability reporting; and the essentials for preparing sustainability reports. After completing the training and evaluation, participants will receive a professional certificate.

“We work in line with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050. DEWA is committed to realising the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, supporting the advancements on the path to achieving net zero, and consolidating the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation in sustainable science and technology. We cooperate with major local and international entities, universities, and academic institutions to develop expertise and competencies and provide advanced tools and facilities. This will prepare the next generation of sustainability leaders and support finding sustainable solutions to advance climate action and the energy transition. DEWA adopts a well-thought-out roadmap to implement all sustainability measures. Environmental practices are a key pillar to meet DEWA’s commitment to leadership as a global organisation. DEWA is keen to achieve the environmental, social, and economic aspects of sustainability,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“In our modern and rapidly evolving world, arguing about integrating sustainability into business strategy is no longer an option. Societies, regulatory authorities, and the global economic situation place great demands on the implementation of sustainability. We believe that vocational training and education play a crucial role in empowering individuals for this transformation. TÜV Middle East, the global initiative behind the Sustainability Management certification programme, supports the UAE’s Green Agenda - 2030, which is a long-term plan to achieve the goals of sustainable development in the UAE and make its economy more environment-friendly. Our training will support participants in learning important aspects of sustainability management in business and will enable them to make informed decisions and act responsibly. We are grateful to cooperate with DEWA’s Innovation Centre to enhance professional competencies and provide the globally-recognised Sustainability Management certificate to participants, after they pass their evaluation,” said Fares Naouri, CEO of TÜV Rheinland Academy.