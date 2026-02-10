Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Fluid Codes, specializing in engineering simulation software (CFD, FEA, Multiphysics) across the Middle East, North Africa, and Bulgaria announced its participation at World Defense Show (WDS) 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company exhibited at Booth H1-E24, Hall 1, engaged with defense stakeholders to showcase how engineering simulation technologies support modern defense and aerospace programs.

At WDS 2026, Fluid Codes engaged with defense manufacturers, government entities, and industry stakeholders while showcasing its capabilities in simulation-led engineering and digital mission enablement. The company aimed to showcase how sophisticated simulation helps with risk mitigation, cost saving, system validation, and well-informed decision-making in contemporary defense and aerospace programs.

During the event, Fluid Codes highlighted its expertise in engineering simulation and virtual prototyping, demonstrating how simulation-driven approaches support complex defense domains and accelerate development while enhancing performance and reliability.

Visitors to the Fluid Codes booth had the opportunity to explore simulation applications across key focus areas, including:

Next-Gen Autonomy: Accelerating the development of AI-driven unmanned systems Hypersonics & Space: Pushing the boundaries of physics in the most extreme environments Digital Twins: Optimizing sustainment, performance monitoring and lifecycle management

Commenting on the company’s participation, Ajay Parihar, Chief Executive Officer, Fluid Codes, said: “Engineering simulation has become an essential enabler for modern defense programs. Virtual testing and early-stage validation help organizations enhance system reliability, accelerate development timelines, and make confident engineering decisions in increasingly complex environments.”

The participation of Fluid Codes in the World Defense Show 2026 aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 emphasis on the development of the defense sector and the adoption of digital engineering technologies.

Fluid Codes simulation-driven approach helps in the efficient development and management of complex defense systems, which are critical drivers of sustainable growth and self-reliance in the defense sector of the Kingdom.

About Fluid Codes

Fluid Codes Ltd is Channel Partner of Ansys, a Synopsis company. It was founded in 1997, and is able to offer powerful modeling solutions in combination with truly customer-oriented support services.

With a uniquely practical approach, Fluid Codes supplies and directly supports a growing client base within Middle East Area. The company’s expertise is encompassed in its team of highly qualified engineers who, in combination with dedicated technical support staff, offer pre- and post-sales support, and practical evaluation.

Fluid Codes has offices in Riyadh and Dammam including engineering simulation experts.

For more information, visit www.fluidcodes.com

