Abu Dhabi, UAE: Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, took part in a trial journey onboard an Etihad Rail passenger train travelling from Al Qudra in Dubai to the Al Hilal City Station in Fujairah.

He was accompanied by His Excellency Shadi Malak, the CEO of Etihad Rail, His Excellency Major General Ahmed Al Maqoodi, Director General of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, along with a number of senior officers and Etihad Rail officials.

During the journey, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim was briefed by Emirati professionals at Etihad Rail on the latest developments in this landmark national project, including the initial passenger routes, scheduled to become operational later this year. These routes will connect Abu Dhabi via the station in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, to Dubai in Jumeirah Golf Estates, and onward to the station in Fujairah located in Al Hilal City, through the national railway network.

He was also briefed on additional routes that will be introduced in phases, bringing the total number of stations to 11. These strategically located stations will strengthen connectivity across the Emirates and provide safe and reliable mobility services for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.

His Excellency praised the passenger rail project, describing it as one of the most important infrastructure projects in the UAE. He noted that the project reflects the continued support of the UAE’s leadership for national initiatives that contribute to advancing the nation’s transport and infrastructure ecosystem.

He affirmed that Etihad Rail is a cornerstone of the UAE’s transport infrastructure, supporting economic growth, sustainability, and seamless movement between the Emirates. He highlighted that the project is a key pillar of the UAE’s vision to develop an integrated national transport network that keeps pace with the country’s growth. He added that the project supports the UAE’s position as a regional and global logistics hub, while supporting the movement of people and goods across the country.

His Excellency further emphasised that this ambitious project embodies the Spirit of the Union, supports the aspirations of the UAE’s citizens, and underscores the country’s commitment to strengthening its capabilities across all sectors. He also noted that Etihad Rail is a major contributor to national sustainability objectives and plays a pivotal role in connecting communities throughout the Emirates.

At the conclusion of the journey, His Excellency expressed his appreciation to the teams behind this major achievement under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail.

His Excellency Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, thanked His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim for his visit, noting that it reflects his support for the national railway network and its projects. He highlighted the tangible success achieved by these projects as a result of the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to develop an integrated and sustainable transport system that enhances social cohesion and economic integration across the country.

The visit also included a tour of the Passenger Station in Al Hilal City, Fujairah, during which His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim reviewed the progress of development works at the station. The station is distinguished by its strategic location within key residential and economic areas in Fujairah, ensuring ease of access and smooth passenger movement, along with its modern designs and services that will provide passengers with a comfortable and modern travel experience.