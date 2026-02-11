Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, continued to raise the bar for global leisure and entertainment excellence as Yas Island and Saadiyat achieved more than 195 regional and international awards in 2025, reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a world-class tourism and lifestyle destination.

The accolades span theme parks, cultural attractions, hospitality, dining, sustainability, marketing and guest experience, reflecting the scale and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “These accolades highlight our unwavering dedication to delivering joyful and memorable experiences for our guests while demonstrating our commitment to Abu Dhabi’s long-term tourism ambitions. These achievements are a testament to the collective efforts of our teams, in collaboration with our partners, to further position Yas Island and Saadiyat Island as world-class destinations. As we look ahead, our focus remains on shaping destinations that inspire, create lasting value and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for culture, entertainment and tourism.”

Yas Island sets the benchmark for immersive entertainment and adventure

In 2025, Yas Island once again claimed the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Theme Park Destination’ at the World Travel Awards and was recognized as ‘Best Integrated Leisure Destination’ at the 2025 MENALAC Awards, reaffirming its global leadership in immersive entertainment.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi claimed the titles of ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park’, while Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’. Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi received the award for ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction’, and CLYMB™ Yas Island retained its position as ‘Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction’.

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi proves purpose doesn’t mean boring

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi marked a major milestone in 2025 with its ‘Draw Me the Sea’ campaign, earning top honors at the PRCA MENAT Awards for Best Education Campaign and Best Strategic Communications. The campaign also received Gold recognition at the International Business Stevie Awards and SABRE Awards, highlighting the Marine Life Theme Park’s role as a standout attraction on Yas Island. These accolades reflect its dedication to environmental education, community engagement, and creating experiences that inspire guests about marine life and conservation.

A destination for lifestyle, dining and world-class events

Yas Island’s lifestyle, dining and entertainment offerings also received widespread recognition. Yas Bay Waterfront celebrated over 20 wins as it continued to dominate local dining awards, with multiple venues named favorites at the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards, Time Out Abu Dhabi Restaurant Awards and FACT Dining Awards. Big winners include Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Barbossa and Cafe del Mar, which won Favorite Pool & Beach Day.

Yas Marina further strengthened its reputation with prestigious recognitions including the Gold Anchor Platinum Award, while Etihad Arena was celebrated as a leading global venue, earning top honors at the Eventex Awards and Middle East Event Awards 2025.

Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, walked away with 16 prestigious awards that recognized sporting excellence, fan engagement, and sustainability initiatives. Highlights included Favourite Sporting Event for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the What’s On Awards, Gold for Middle Eastern Event at the Eventex Awards, Best Sports Venue and Excellence in Sustainability at the SPIA Awards, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s premier motorsport and event venues.

Other premier attractions on Yas Island also achieved remarkable recognition. Yas Links collected 12 accolades in 2025, including being named ‘Abu Dhabi’s Best Golf Course’ at the World Golf Awards, highlighting its world-class golfing experience.

Saadiyat Island shines with luxury, culture and global recognition

Saadiyat Island enjoyed another outstanding year, receiving global recognition as a premier beach and luxury destination with over 20 prestigious accolades. This included ‘Best Beach Destination, Middle East’ and ‘Best Luxury Destination, Middle East’ at the CEO Destinations Travel Awards, while also securing top honors at the World Travel Awards as the Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination. It also took home Best Luxury Wedding Destination in the UAE by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards and earned double Gold at the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island received multiple accolades including the Middle East’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort and Abu Dhabi’s Leading Family Resort at the World Travel Awards. Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort landed Best Beach Club from Time Out Abu Dhabi and a Michelin Key for the property alongside Michelin Select recognition for its Tean Restaurant.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club secured its reputation for excellence, receiving 59club Global Awards in both the Signature and Eminent Collections and Gold Flag Destination honors at the 59club MEA Service Excellence Awards.

Audience Campaigns and Initiatives that Won Big

Yas Island’s campaigns were celebrated on both regional and international stages, with standout wins at the Effie Awards MENA, including Gold awards for its Chief Island Officer campaign. Additional wins at the Effie and Smarties Awards recognized Yas Island’s creative initiatives including the celebrated Shaquille ‘Shaq’ O’Neal campaign and the Zindagi Ko Yas Bol campaign in India, highlighting the destination’s excellence across performance, seasonal, social media, and celebrity-driven marketing categories.

In loyalty and customer engagement, Yas Island achieved unprecedented recognition, receiving Gold awards for its Annual Pass program across multiple prestigious platforms, including MENALAC, the CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards, and the Marketing Society Awards GCC.

Yas Island was also recognized as a leading destination for strategic partnerships and business engagement, receiving the Strategic Collaboration Partner award at the Fliggy Awards, Best Marketing Destination at the MICE China Awards, and being named Most Popular Family Destination at the Tongcheng Awards in China.

Driving excellence across destinations

Together, these achievements reflect Miral’s continued focus on innovation, collaboration and delivering exceptional guest experiences. The continued recognition of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island across global platforms reinforces Miral’s role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s tourism landscape and elevating the Emirate’s standing as a leading global destination.