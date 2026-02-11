Dubai, UAE – QuicKart, the UAE's first dedicated fresh commerce platform specialising in dairy and farm produce, has secured US$1.5 million in seed funding to accelerate its farm-to-home model, strengthen operational infrastructure across Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, and prepare for its upcoming launch in Abu Dhabi. The capital will be deployed with precision toward supply-chain optimisation, technology enhancement, and expanding last-mile fulfilment capabilities to support scalable growth across the Emirates.

The funding round was led by Orbit Ventures, with participation from a diverse coalition of angel investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals who share the company's vision of transforming everyday food consumption in the region.

The investor syndicate includes prominent names such as Ashneer Grover, Manoj Tiwari, Hrishikesh Pradhan, Vinay Sharma, Ashutosh Tripathi (kinamatics Impex), Mitul Kapadia, Ashim Ohri, Shirley Mirchandani, Harish Banga, Akhilesh Bangre, alongside several other distinguished angels and HNIs.

QuicKart's success story exemplifies the UAE's thriving startup ecosystem, which has witnessed remarkable growth in alignment with the nation's economic diversification goals. The country's strategic focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, bolstered by progressive policies and world-class infrastructure, has positioned the Emirates as the Middle East's leading hub for technology-driven ventures. This supportive environment has enabled startups across sectors to flourish, attracting substantial investment and contributing significantly to the nation's non-oil economy.

QuicKart has carved a unique niche in the UAE's competitive commerce landscape by pioneering a direct farm-to-home model focused exclusively on fresh dairy and farm produce. Unlike conventional platforms, QuicKart connects families directly with local farms, bringing fresh milk, cheese, and vegetables from harvest to doorstep within hours of production. This shortened supply chain eliminates multiple intermediaries, ensuring exceptional freshness for consumers whilst empowering local farmers to scale their operations sustainably and retain fair value for their produce.

The company's model aligns closely with the UAE's broader vision for food security and sustainable agriculture, key pillars of the nation's long-term development strategy. By strengthening local farming ecosystems and reducing dependence on lengthy import chains, QuicKart contributes to building a more resilient and self-sufficient food supply network for the Emirates.

Beyond its consumer proposition, QuicKart has made significant inroads into the B2B segment, serving the HoReCa industry, restaurants, and cloud kitchens with farm-fresh produce sourced directly from its network of partner farms. Through this vertical, the company has positioned itself as a comprehensive procurement partner, fulfilling end-to-end kitchen requirements whilst maintaining the same farm-direct freshness guarantee that defines its consumer offering.

"The fresh produce market in the UAE presents enormous potential, yet has remained largely underserved by traditional platforms," said Pravin Rai, Founder, QuicKart. "This funding validates our farm-to-home approach and will enable us to strengthen our direct sourcing infrastructure, expand our network of partner farms, and bring genuinely fresh produce - measured in hours, not days - to more households and businesses across the UAE. We're proud to be building a venture that not only serves consumer needs but also contributes to the nation's food security objectives whilst creating sustainable livelihoods for local farmers."

“Dairy and fresh food fundamentally face the time problem of shelf-life and harvest periods, but customers demand them year round. Per capita dairy consumption in the UAE over the last 5 years has witnessed major growth – up 32% since 2020 in some urban areas. QuicKart is positioned as a critical infrastructure nexus across food storage, transportation, and distribution from farm to final buyer. On a national level, QuicKart is a pillar in the reduction of import dependency for its support for local production and a hedge against commodity price volatility in the face of global disruptions like a pandemic,” said Minjia Wu, Partner at Orbit Ventures.

Ashneer Grover, a prominent angel investor in the round, commented: "QuicKart is addressing a fundamental need in the UAE market with a laser-focused approach. Their direct farm model eliminates unnecessary intermediaries, which means better prices for consumers and better margins for farmers. It's a compelling proposition that creates value across the entire supply chain."

Manaoj Tiwari, A Seasoned investor in UAE and an Entrepreneur added: "QuicKart's farm-direct model represents a fundamental shift in how fresh produce reaches consumers in the UAE. By building direct relationships with local farms and controlling the entire supply chain from harvest to home, they've created a defensible competitive advantage that traditional platforms simply cannot replicate. The team's execution capabilities and their early traction in both consumer and B2B segments give me tremendous confidence in their growth trajectory."

The capital will be deployed to enhance QuicKart's technology platform, expand its fleet and fulfilment capabilities, onboard additional farm partners across the UAE, and scale its presence across key markets. The company also plans to invest in cold chain infrastructure to maintain product quality from farm to consumer and extend its product range to include a broader selection of farm-fresh produce.

With this fresh injection of capital and strong backing from experienced investors, QuicKart is well-positioned to become the go-to platform for farm-fresh produce in the UAE, setting new standards for quality, convenience, and sustainability in the region's rapidly evolving food commerce landscape.

For Further Information - https://www.quickart.ae

To Download the App - https://quickartlink.onelink.me/7VXk/1y4bvz6d