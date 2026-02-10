Abu Dhabi and Riyadh: Americana Restaurants International PLC (“Americana Restaurants” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: AMR/ ISIN: AEE01135A222) (Saudi Stock Exchange symbol: 6015), the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”) and Kazakhstan, announces that Malak Al Tawouk (“MAT”), a leading Arabic QSR brand, will be joining its portfolio through two strategic and complementary transactions.

MAT is a family‑owned Lebanese QSR brand founded in Beirut in 1996. Built around its signature Tawouk sandwich, the brand has grown to 45+ restaurants in Lebanon and 19 across the Middle East, establishing itself as a leading regional concept. Backed by a multi‑decade brand legacy, it has also expanded internationally with stores in France and Canada.

Malak Al Tawouk is built around a simple promise: exceptional taste anchored by its signature boneless grilled chicken (Tawouk). Marinated to perfection and grilled for bold, authentic flavor, the brand’s core offering has earned a loyal following across the region. Complementing this hero product is a thoughtfully curated menu of fresh salads, rice bowls and lighter accompaniments, offering consumers choice without compromise. This balance of indulgence and better-for-you options positions Malak Al Tawouk squarely at the intersection of taste, relevance and modern dining preferences.

The addition of MAT advances AMR’s growth strategy to expand its regional footprint. It further strengthens AMR’s position as a food platform operator with a diverse portfolio of brands spanning multiple cuisines and dining occasions. MAT marks AMR’s entry into the Arabic segment, one of the fastest‑growing categories in the region, through a brand with proven performance, scalable operations, and authentic offerings that strongly resonate with customers.

Transaction highlights

AMR has entered into a long-term exclusive licensing agreement securing the rights to develop and operate MAT for 75 years. AMR will be the exclusive operator and developer of the MAT brand in these geographies.

The agreement covers 13 markets across the GCC, Levant, North Africa, and Central Asia regions

In parallel, AMR has also signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the current franchisees[1] for MAT in the UAE (7 stores) and KSA (3 stores) (“Existing MAT franchises”)

Existing MAT franchises have an annualized revenue of c. USD 21.1 million , pre-IFRS EBITDA of c. USD 2.3 million and Net income of c. USD 1.7 million

, pre-IFRS EBITDA of c. and Net income of c. The transaction to acquire the Existing MAT franchises is valued at USD 20.8 million (12.0x P/E multiple)[2] and will be funded through internal cash reserves

Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Americana Restaurants, commented: “The acquisition of Malak Al Tawouk is the first decisive step in Americana Restaurants’ diversification into Arabic cuisine and a clear expression of our growth ambition. Rooted in Beirut, Malak Al Tawouk brings a 30-year legacy as a beloved ‘regional hero’ with good unit economics and deep cultural resonance. With our operating platform, capital strength and footprint across MENA and Kazakhstan we see a clear path to accelerated expansion and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Mr. Joseph Saade, Mr. Alain Saade, and Mr. Joseph Ajoury, Owners of Malak Al Tawouk, stated: “Americana Restaurants brings unmatched operational expertise and regional scale. This partnership supports our ambition to expand thoughtfully across new markets while preserving the authentic experience and modern brand identity that our customers value. Their deep understanding of consumer preferences and commitment to excellence make them an ideal partner as we enter this next phase of growth.”

The transaction of acquiring the Existing MAT franchisees is expected to be completed by the end of February 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and other approvals. Following completion, AMR will focus on integration and regional scale up, with MAT brand expected to become a cornerstone of the Company’s growth journey and a key driver of shareholder value.

Legal notice and cautionary statement regarding forward looking information

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will” or “should”, or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations, including statements regarding the expected completion, timing and benefits of the transactions described herein, and future plans, targets and expectations (including store development targets and financial performance). Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the satisfaction of closing conditions, regulatory and third-party approvals, integration and operational execution risks, changes in market and economic conditions, consumer preferences, competitive dynamics, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

[1] The name of the entity in the UAE is Yummy Junction International Investment LLC, and in KSA it is Rock Star International Restaurant for Meals Serving LLC.

[2] Consideration amount is subject to relevant closing adjustments. Multiple based on annualized net income of $1.7 million.