Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nemetschek Arabia, part of the Nemetschek Group, one of the world’s leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with Prince Sultan University (PSU), one of Saudi Arabia’s leading private higher education institutions, to support the development of future-ready talent and accelerate innovation across the Kingdom.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing education, technology innovation, entrepreneurship and workforce development across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, as well as Media and Entertainment sectors. Through this collaboration, Nemetschek Group and PSU will explore joint initiatives designed to strengthen skills development, expand academic-industry engagement and prepare students for the evolving demands of a digitally enabled economy.

Both parties will work together to implement programming that supports skills development, entrepreneurship and technology adoption, including the potential establishment of a joint accelerator program. The collaboration will also focus on creating opportunities for workshops, capacity-building initiatives, applied learning programs and joint outreach activities, while increasing awareness of each institution’s academic offerings and international programs.

A key pillar of the partnership is the integration of Nemetschek Group’s Global Academic Program, which empowers the next generation of AEC/O leaders by providing students with access to the same cutting-edge digital tools used by industry professionals. The program is designed to bridge the gap between the classroom and the field, fostering entrepreneurial thinking, scientific rigor and a strong sense of societal responsibility. It ensures that graduates entering the workforce are equipped to make an immediate and meaningful impact.

Yves Padrines, Chief Executive Officer of the Nemetschek Group, noted that empowering the next generation of talent is central to Nemetschek’s long-term vision and to the future of the built environment. “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 places people, knowledge and innovation at the heart of national transformation, and this partnership with Prince Sultan University reflects our commitment to contributing to that ambition. By working closely with leading academic institutions, we are helping to develop the digital skills, entrepreneurial mindset and technical excellence required to shape a more sustainable and resilient future.”

Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia, added: “This partnership represents an important step in strengthening the connection between academia and industry in the Kingdom. By bringing Nemetschek’s global expertise and academic programs to Prince Sultan University, we are supporting students with practical, industry-relevant skills while nurturing innovation and leadership. It is through partnerships like this that we can help build a highly skilled, future-ready workforce aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Speaking on the impact of the partnership on student and their future careers, Dr. Abdulhakim Almajid, Dean of the College of Engineering at Prince Sultan University, explained: “Prince Sultan University is dedicated to providing our students with a world-class education that meets the highest international standards. Partnering with the Nemetschek Group allows us to further enhance our curriculum with industry-leading technology, as well as expose our students to real-world industry practices. This collaboration will provide our students with a competitive edge, fostering innovation and preparing them to contribute significantly to the Kingdom's flourishing engineering and media sectors."

The partnership underscores Nemetschek Group’s continued investment in talent development across the Middle East and its commitment to supporting national priorities through education, innovation and long-term ecosystem building.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using these customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

About Prince Sultan University

Prince Sultan University (PSU) is a leading private institution of higher education in Saudi Arabia, committed to excellence in teaching, research, and community service. With this historic accreditation, PSU reinforces its position as a forward-thinking institution dedicated to addressing global challenges and contributing to sustainable development through innovative research and international collaboration.

Learn more at https://www.psu.edu.sa/

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Abdullah Aljasser, Nemetschek Group

E: saljasser@nemetschek.com

Christiane Salem, ProGlobal Media

E: christiane.salem@proglobal.agency