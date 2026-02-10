The relocation to the new campus meets the growing community aspiration for secondary education reinforcing Muna’s academic excellence and supportive culture

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Muna British Academy, part of Aldar Education network, marks a significant milestone in its growth journey with full operations in its landmark AED 300 million investment state-of-the-art campus in Sadiyaat Lagoons. Spanning a generous 43,508 square meters, this purpose-built facility can accommodate up to 2,600 students, establishing a new paradigm in sustainable, innovation-driven education in the UAE.

Rated “Outstanding” by ADEK for four consecutive inspection cycles, the relocation to the new campus directly addresses the growing demand from Muna’s parent community to extend education beyond the primary years. The overwhelming demand from for secondary provision

is a testament to the trust they place in Muna's academic excellence and nurturing culture. The facility will implement a phased FS1- Y13 British curriculum, commencing with Year 7 in the current academic year and progressively advancing to Year 13, thereby delivering a seamless all-through British education pathway.

Located in the heart of Saadiyat Lagoons, the new campus places a strong emphasis on academic excellence through state-of-the-art facilities designed to support holistic student development. Primary learners will benefit from dedicated Design and Technology labs, a specialised art studio, and two advanced science laboratories that nurture hands-on STEM exploration from the early years. At the secondary level, students will have access to 3D art spaces, a Robotics lab, and specialised DT, Food Technology, and Textile labs. The campus also features bespoke outdoor learning areas seamlessly integrated into the Secondary Science wing, enabling experiments to extend beyond the classroom and harness the natural environment for enriched scientific discovery. Complementing the extensive performing arts facilities are professional-grade Green Rooms and Editing Suites, further supporting students’ creative growth and technical proficiency.

Aligned with the British National Curriculum framework, the school’s programme incorporates global best practices and innovative teaching methodologies to ensure consistent academic progress and outcomes that surpass international standards. The new learning environment also strengthens Muna British Academy’s commitment to high-quality Arabic provision and national identity, ensuring students develop an appreciation of local heritage and values alongside academic excellence. Through enriched Arabic learning, integrated cultural experiences, and strong community partnerships, students develop a strong sense of belonging while growing into globally minded, culturally aware young people prepared to contribute positively to the UAE and the wider world.

Sports and wellness amenities further enhance the extracurricular offering, promoting both physical fitness and mental well-being. Highlights include two padel courts—a first for Aldar Education schools—two tennis courts, two 25-metre swimming pools, and a full-sized FIFA football pitch. Together, these facilities foster competitive and recreational opportunities that build resilience, teamwork, and leadership, while strengthening the school’s sense of community.

"This substantial investment reflects our vision to redefine premium education in the UAE by harmonising sustainable, state-of-the-art learning environments with academic excellence," said Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education. "The new Muna British Academy campus is meticullously engineered to inspire curiosity and achievement, equipping students with the tools to discover, explore and excel in a dynamic and interconnected world. We invite families to join us in this forward-thinking community."

Graeme Kinkead, Principal of Muna British Academy, added: "We’ve always set the bar high at Muna British Academy and our new facilities take this commitment even further, marking a significant step forward on how we approach holistic education. From primary labs sparking scientific inquiry to pioneering padel courts fostering athletic prowess, every element is crafted to challenge, engage, and support our students at every stage of their development. What truly sets this campus apart is how seamlessly these environments interconnect—encouraging students to make meaningful links between disciplines, collaborate across year groups, while giving them pathways to discover their passions and develop their unique talents. Crucially, this new campus enables us to fulfil one of our community's most requested aspirations: a complete FS1- Y13"

As the first school campus in the nation to achieve the coveted Estidama Pearl 5 rating—the highest sustainability certification under Abu Dhabi's green building standards—the campus exemplifies Aldar Education's commitment to environmental stewardship. This accolade underscores energy-efficient design, water conservation, and eco-friendly materials, creating a healthier, more resilient learning environment that prepares students for a sustainable future while reducing operational carbon footprints.

Opening initially for FS1 to Year 7, with phased expansion to Year 13, the campus promises a seamless, all-through British education pathway. Now, families can embark on a seamless educational journey with us from early years through to graduation, ensuring continuity, deeper relationships, and a cohesive learning experience that builds year upon year.

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is a leading education provider in the UAE, and one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi with over 38,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Academies, part of Aldar Education’s schools’ network, one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi. It provides inspiring learning environments, combining the very best academic, arts, and sporting facilities with the highest standards of teaching. From a single school with 250 students in 2007, Aldar Academies now operates seven academies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with 9,500 students.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com