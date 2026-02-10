Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), participated again in MRO Middle East 2026 held from 4–5 February in Dubai, UAE, with an expanded presence, showcasing its role in shaping the regional and global stand in the MRO industry. During the event, Joramco announced agreements and partnerships, including a five-year agreement with Condor, as well as new and renewed partnerships with ULS, Air Samarkand, FLYONE, and mas.

At the exhibition, Joramco’s booth featured an interactive experience highlighting the company’s key milestones alongside, its facility, and its educational arm the Joramco Academy, emphasizing the company’s commitment to talent development and its position as a leading training provider within the MRO sector.

Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, Fraser Currie, joined a panel discussion titled “Strategic Infrastructure Developments: Middle East MRO Landscape,” where industry leaders explored regional expansion projects and the factors reshaping competitiveness across the Middle East MRO market.

The two-day exhibition also provided the setting for a milestone in Joramco’s talent development journey, with the celebration of the company’s first graduates from its Structured On-The-Job Training (SOJT) program in partnership with FSTC Europe. During a ceremony held at the event, three graduates were awarded their certificates upon achieving EASA Type Rating for the Airbus A320, reinforcing Joramco’s long-term commitment to developing highly skilled aviation professionals.

Commenting on Joramco’s participation, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer said, “MRO Middle East continues to be a critical platform for engaging with our customers, partners, and the wider industry. Our expanded presence this year reflects Joramco’s clear strategic direction: investing in people, infrastructure, and partnerships to support the evolving needs of our customers. The new agreements and renewals announced during the event reinforces the confidence the in Joramco as a trusted MRO partner, both regionally and globally.”

MRO Middle East is an annual event held in Dubai, bringing together leaders in aircraft maintenance, repair, and operations to explore the technologies, capabilities, and strategies shaping the future of the aviation industry.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

