North-east Scotland based engineering specialists Brimmond have reported strong early success following the launch of their Middle East division in November, with more than 50% of their regional equipment fleet already on hire, representing a total equipment value in excess of £500,000.

The division, based in Dubai, was established to support growing demand from clients across the Middle East and to provide a more responsive access to Brimmond’s specialist engineering equipment and services. Dubai’s position as a regional hub allows Brimmond to efficiently serve key energy and industrial markets throughout the wider region. Reflecting this commitment, two of Brimmond’s directors will be regularly based in the Middle East supporting customers and partners across the region.

As part of its Middle East expansion, Brimmond has partnered with Proserv, a well-established controls technology company with operational facilities across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The collaboration brings together Brimmond’s engineering and equipment expertise with Proserv’s strong regional footprint, enabling enhances local support and integrated solutions for customers operating throughout the Middle East.

To support this growth, Brimmond has expanded its team with the appointment of Rahul Prasad, Business Development Manager, and the company confirmed plans to continue growing its Middle East workforce over the next two years. This ongoing investment reflects Brimmond’s long-term commitment to the region and its focus on building local capability to support customers.

Matt Nicoll, Sales Director of Brimmond, commented. “The first three months of operating in the Middle East have exceeded our expectations. Demand for our equipment and engineering expertise has been strong, and a clear indicator of the opportunity in the region.

Onboarding our Business Development Manager Rahul, was a key part of our international growth in the Middle East and we’re excited to continuing growing our team and providing rental equipment to our customers across the Middle East in the years ahead.”