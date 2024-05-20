Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’ Research and Development (R&D) Centre provides fantastic opportunities to develop and foster the research capabilities of Emirati talents and competencies. The Centre encourages them to utilise innovation and creativity to find sustainable solutions, supported by three enablers: The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Energy System Analyses, and Space. The Centre provides its staff with the latest global technologies, labs, and advanced facilities to ensure a positive environment that strengthens the Centre’s contribution to anticipating and shaping the future. The Centre also fosters continuous development through various training courses and programmes, participation in prestigious international conferences in solar energy, water, energy efficiency and smart grid integration, publishing research papers in the most prominent international conferences and peer-reviewed journals, as well as exchanging experiences and knowledge with major international institutions, important research centres, and local and international universities.

“We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower the youth and Emirati talents to become the next generation of sustainability leaders. We seek to provide all the tools and capabilities that allow them to find feasible and cost-effective solutions to current and future challenges. These include adapting to climate change, improving energy efficiency, and supporting energy and water research and their environmental impact. We are committed to advancing the knowledge and capabilities of Emirati researchers, enabling them to compete internationally to provide solutions and innovative research papers to overcoming challenges in the energy and water sectors around the world. We empower them to enrich the local and international scientific community, develop the operations of utilities worldwide, and consolidate DEWA’s position as one of the most prominent utilities worldwide. By the end of 2023, the R&D Centre published 221 research papers at international scientific conferences, peer-reviewed journals, and publications. The Centre hosts some of the best Emirati calibre, including 29 PhD and master degree holders. The Emiratisation rate at the Centre has reached 74%, while the percentage of Emirati female employees has reached 40%, including some with high academic qualifications in the scientific and engineering fields,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA’s R&D Centre provides state-of-the-art facilities, including Internet of Things facilities, the Robotics & Drone laboratory, the first 3D-printed laboratory in the world; and ground station for DEWA’s Space-D programme. The Centre supports innovation and research & development in all production and operational areas, and empowers DEWA’s efforts to overcome challenges in the energy sector when producing electricity from solar and clean energy,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

“I am part of the Smart Grid Integration (SGI) team. We work to advance this field through innovative research and development initiatives. We leverage cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of modern power systems. The R&D Centre’s abundance of advanced laboratories makes it a fertile ground for ambitious engineers who are dedicated to addressing the complex challenges facing the energy sector, including grid modernisation, renewable energy integration, demand response optimisation, and grid stability enhancement,” said Hamad Albeshr, Research and Development Technician at the R&D Centre.

“DEWA’s R&D Centre hosts distinguished Emirati competencies with high academic qualifications in engineering. The Centre supports the role of Emirati female researchers in the energy sector, especially in clean and renewable energy. In addition, the Centre helps build and develop the skills of Emirati youth to ensure a prosperous future, and motivates them to engage in various projects, especially in the field of renewable energy. It also provides them with the opportunity to participate in international scientific conferences and intensive training courses,” said Khuloud Almaeeni, Research and Development Technician at the R&D Centre.

“We make the most of the opportunities available at the Centre to enhance the skills of our Emirati researchers. This is accomplished through active participation in prominent international conferences within our research domains and publishing papers in highly regarded conferences and peer-reviewed global journals. Furthermore, we engage in knowledge exchange with influential international institutions, impactful research centres, as well as local and international universities,” said Thani Althani, Research and Development Technician at the R&D Centre.