Dubai United Arab Emirates - The horizon of Meliá Hotels & Resorts expands to one of the most coveted destinations on the planet: the Maldives. In January 2026, the most international and renowned brand of Meliá Hotels International will open the doors of Meliá Whale Lagoon Maldives, a five-star, all-inclusive resort that invites guests to discover the essence of the Indian Ocean in an unparalleled natural setting, marking a new milestone in the company’s global expansion.

Located in the spectacular South Ari Atoll, this unique enclave has been designed for those seeking authentic experiences: romantic escapes for couples, moments of disconnection for families, and adventure for ocean lovers.

Reaching Meliá Whale Lagoon Maldives is part of the experience itself. After landing at Malé International Airport, guests will enjoy a scenic 30-minute seaplane transfer to this extraordinary destination. Once there, they will find themselves at the gateway to one of the world’s most fascinating marine sanctuaries: the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), renowned for year-round sightings of whale sharks and manta rays. Here, nature is experienced first-hand through activities such as snorkelling, diving, paddleboarding, and kayaking.

The resort features a total of 100 private oceanfront villas, designed to offer privacy and a deep connection with nature. Highlights include the Water Villas, suspended above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, allowing guests to wake up each morning to endless horizon views. For those seeking an even more exclusive stay, the Sunset Suite Villas with private pool are the perfect choice, offering generous spaces, a private pool, and breathtaking sunset views. Finally, the Beach Villas, located directly on the shoreline, are ideal for guests who wish to feel the white sand beneath their feet from the moment they step outside their room.

The experience is completed by a diverse culinary offering celebrating flavours from around the world, with four restaurants and bars combining Mediterranean and international cuisine, two infinity pools, and a spa where guests can indulge in wellness rituals, body treatments, and relaxation areas including a sauna and steam bath. In addition, the resort offers an entertainment programme for all ages, featuring live music, open-air cinema under the stars, cooking classes, and activities for younger guests.

With this opening, Meliá reaffirms its commitment to creating memorable experiences. “The Maldives represent the essence of our purpose: to grow in the world’s most exclusive destinations and create unique moments in incomparable settings, delivered with the hospitality that defines Meliá,” says Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of the Group.

