Dubai, UAE: Exemplifying a bold design ethic and ground-breaking architecture, ME Dubai is a beacon of excellence in the luxury hospitality industry. As part of the hotel's ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact and promote responsible tourism, ME Dubai has implemented a comprehensive sustainability strategy aimed at conserving natural resources and contributing to the region’s eco-conscious practises. Taking a proactive approach to reduce its environmental impact, ME Dubai aims to raise awareness among its guests, visitors, and staff as they take part in the lifelong journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Embracing technology as a powerful tool for positive change, ME Dubai made a conscious decision to minimise paper waste by eliminating printed magazines and newspapers, acknowledging the accessibility of digital media and news for guests. In a bold move to minimise waste, the hotel transitioned from traditional paper business cards to eco-friendly NFC cards, showcasing their commitment to the cause. In their pursuit of creating a plastic-free haven for guests, the hotel aligns every aspect of their offerings with their commitment to protecting the planet and has implemented the use of wooden carts, which not only add a touch of rustic charm to the space but also serve as a practical way to deliver important information and amenities to their guests. Adding to the hotel’s 360-degree approach to sustainability, ME Dubai offers refilling dispensers for bathroom amenities such as shower gel and shampoo, reducing waste and eliminating single-use plastic as well as implementing a comprehensive “Change Towel Program” in the rooms, which incorporates a water management plan and means guests only receive new towels when required.

Harnessing the power of sound, ME Dubai installed VITA Tronic, a space harmonizer that creates harmonious balance in the electro-technological environment, reducing the intensity of interference and creating a pleasant and harmonious living environment. At the heart of the VITA Tronic's functionality lies its synchronisation with the Earth's magnetic field through the 7.83-hertz frequency, commonly referred to as the Schumann Resonance. VITA Tronic also improves air quality within the premises and reduces EMF pollution. As assessed by ONGREENING, a London-based independent sustainability standards platform, ME Dubai is able to meet its sustainability goals for the upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai. By incorporating the VITA Tronic within the hotel premises, ME Dubai is able to harmonise the space and allow guests to bask in the benefits of a balanced and tranquil atmosphere. As part of their commitment to providing a clean and healthy environment, the hotel also strictly enforces a non-smoking policy in all rooms and promotes viable air quality throughout its facilities.

ME Dubai practises responsible Water Management in all their destinations, ensuring the conservation of this vital resource. In an effort to transition to a more sustainable energy model in their swimming pool, the hotel installed AQUA VITA Life, a patented water vitalizer and chalk transformer that revitalises water from its natural source, achieving optimal energising to promote vitality. These worldly practices have been recognized by the prestigious MENA GB Awards, consistently triumphing in the

Best Water Management Technologies category since 2019. By the same token, energy efficiency remains a top priority, as they focus their continuous efforts on reducing emissions and minimising their environmental impact through the use of green energy. Actively championing locally sourced products, ME Dubai has been incorporating produce and seasonal offerings from the region and integrating organic, naturally sourced vegetables into its menu and dishes.

Extending their wellness and sustainability initiatives outside the property, ME Dubai is the first hotel in the world to provide well-being packages for their guests, which they can purchase through an app and enjoy from the comfort of their homes. In partnership with GreenTECH by AQUAcell, a homegrown brand focusing on a holistic and sustainable approach, the well-being package aims to promote long-term healthy practises while positively contributing to the development of our environment by reducing carbon footprints. The package includes a curated selection of VITA Tronic, AQUA VITA Life; a patented water vitaliser, an Energy Card with properties that amplify subtle energy fields and imitate positive frequencies, and FAZUP, an anti-radiation patch for mobile devices.

Notably, ME Dubai's recent triumph includes the introduction of recycled shirts made from water bottles for their line staff uniforms and recycled plastic for their valet staff uniforms, exemplifying their commitment to circular fashion and reducing plastic waste. It is evident that ME Dubai champions viable practises throughout all operations, as they have electric car stations in the parking lot to promote green transportation. They have also implemented an effective waste management plan, ensuring effective segregation of items such as cans, cartons, paper, cooking oil, and glass.

As the UAE envisions a future focused on sustainability, ME Dubai Hotel is aligned with the nation’s vision and aspirations. The brand is committed to taking a leading role in sustainable tourism practises, aiming to be at the forefront. Through these pioneering efforts, ME Dubai aims to serve as an example for the wider hospitality sector, motivating fellow hotels to join in their transformative journey towards a greener and more sustainable future. These efforts are built upon the success of ME Dubai’s parent brand, Meliá Hotels International, which was awarded the most sustainable hospitality company in the world in 2022 by S&P Global. This award is the world's most comprehensive and prestigious annual assessment of the sustainability performance of companies across all industries, focusing on economic, governance, social, and environmental criteria as well as industry-specific criteria.

ME Dubai believes that through collaborative action, the hospitality sector can emerge as a catalyst for advocating and promoting sustainable practises and contributing to a healthier environment for future generations.

For reservations: reservations.me.dubai@melia.com

-Ends-

About ME Dubai

ME Dubai is the first ME by Meliá in the Middle East designed by the late and renowned architect Dame Zaha Hadid. ME Dubai is in the breath-taking The Opus by Omniyat building. The only hotel project where she has personally designed the interiors and exteriors. ME Dubai is situated in the heart of the Burj Khalifa district, one of the city's most vibrant areas. The Opus building is developed by leading Middle East real estate developer, Omniyat. The property consists of 93 rooms and suites across four floors. The legacy hotel presents Central Cosmo Tapas and Bar as the owned F&B outlet.

About ME by Meliá

Located in global cultural epicenters, ME by Meliá is a collection of design hotels to discover contemporary culture through the lens of their bold, charismatic personality. ME by Meliá brings destination, design and service together to deliver personal, enriching experiences for the stylish modern traveller. A stay at one of our hotels is more than just a vacation or a visit, it’s an immersion in architecture, design, gastronomy and art that few can match.

Contemporary culture is part of who we are. We express its creativity and energy in every aspect of our hotel experience. ME by Meliá hotels thrive on the sensorial connection to their settings – the visual stimuli, the taste of exquisite local food, the uplifting culture of its citizens and cultural leaders. Embedded within each hotel´s ecosystem is a community of artists, influencers, creatives and technologies that raise the hotel to a must-see, and must-stay, destination for those who yearn for inspiration and energy. There are currently eight hotels in the portfolio across Europe, Middle East, The Americas and Mexico, including ME Dubai, ME Milan Il Duca, ME London, ME Madrid, ME Ibiza, ME Barcelona, ME Sitges and ME Cabo. Upcoming openings include ME Malta, ME Guadalajara & ME Lisbon, set to launch in the coming months. Follow ME by Meliá on Instagram @me_by_melia and Facebook mebymelia. www.mebymelia.com