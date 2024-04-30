Energy ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations agreed on Tuesday to end the use of coal in power generation "during the first half of (the) 2030s", according to an official communique.

However, in a caveat, the statement included an alternative goal of phasing out coal-fired power plants "in a timeline consistent with keeping a limit of a 1.5°C temperature rise within reach, in line with countries' net-zero pathways".

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)



