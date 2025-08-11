Kamco Invest, a regional non-banking financial powerhouse with one of the largest AUMs in the region, announced today (August 9) the relocation of its Saudi office to King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), an iconic architectural landmark in the heart of capital Riyadh and the prime business and lifestyle destination.

Kamco Invest – Saudi serves a distinguished client base comprising institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals through tailored portfolio management and three Saudi-domiciled funds that have consistently ranked among the top performers in their respective categories since the beginning of the year.

Notably, one of these strategies is recognised as one of the largest equity funds in the kingdom, said a statement from Kamco Invest.

In parallel, the regional financial powerhouse has maintained a strong presence in the debt capital market, successfully managing multiple bonds and sukuk issuances for leading corporates and financial institutions across Saudi Arabia.

Group CEO Faisal M. Sarkhou said: "We are pleased to join the growing list of leading regional and international firms establishing their Saudi headquarters in KAFD. The kingdom remains a core market for Kamco Invest, and our presence in this premier financial hub reflects our strategic commitment to deepening our footprint and expanding our offerings in the kingdom."

"This move not only reaffirms our deep-rooted commitment to the Saudi market and the clients we proudly serve within the Kingdom but also underscores our growing success in attracting regional investors seeking exposure to the Saudi market, stated Sarkhou, who is also a board member of Kamco Invest - Saudi.

Kamco Invest – Saudi CEO Mohammed Hamad Alfaris said: "Our new headquarters in KAFD represents more than just a change of address, it marks the beginning of a new era aligned with Vision 2030. This strategic move reflects our bold ambition to be at the forefront of the kingdom’s financial transformation."

Set in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh, KAFD is home to 1.6 million sq m of state-of-the-art office space, world-class venues and iconic luxury residences, designed to transform the way urban communities live, work, learn and play.

A landmark development, KAFD is a key driver of Riyadh’s economic ambitions, and is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC).

"It reaffirms our deep-rooted commitment to the Saudi market, enhances our ability to serve a growing and sophisticated client base, and provides an inspiring environment for our team to innovate, lead, and shape the future of investment in the region, in line with the Kingdom’s aspirations for a vibrant and diversified financial sector," noted Sarkhou.

"As Saudi Arabia continues to implement transformative economic reforms and advance its Vision 2030 agenda, we remain focused on delivering innovative investment solutions that connect our clients to the Kingdom’s long-term growth story," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

