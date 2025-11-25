PHOTO
The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) has raised more than SAR 801 million ($213 million) from a land sale in the kingdom.
The company confirmed on Monday that it had sold its 44.4 % share of a 2,707,000-square-metre property located on Khurais Road in Riyadh, through a public auction.
The company received the sale proceeds on November 24, 2025.
The transaction is expected to have a positive financial impact on the bank’s financial results during the fourth quarter of the year.
(Writing by Cleofe Maceda ; editing by Seban Scaria)