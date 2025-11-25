The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) has raised more than SAR 801 million ($213 million) from a land sale in the kingdom.

The company confirmed on Monday that it had sold its 44.4 % share of a 2,707,000-square-metre property located on Khurais Road in Riyadh, through a public auction.

The company received the sale proceeds on November 24, 2025.

The transaction is expected to have a positive financial impact on the bank’s financial results during the fourth quarter of the year.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda ; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com