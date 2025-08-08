The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has published draft regulations for comment that are aimed at prohibiting the production, distribution, sale, import, and export of plastic microbeads and products containing them.

Image credit: Anastasia Yaniuk on Dupe Photos

The regulations underscore South Africa's commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems, rivers, and soils from the pervasive harm caused by these non-biodegradable pollutants, which often enter waterways through wastewater and accumulate in food chains.

Protecting SA's natural heritage

"This is a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to protect South Africa's precious natural heritage from the scourge of plastic pollution. Plastic microbeads may be small, but their impact on our oceans and wildlife is immense.

“By banning them, we are not only preserving biodiversity but also ensuring a healthier future for generations to come. I urge all stakeholders to engage with this process and help shape regulations that truly make a difference,” the minister said.

The proposed regulations, issued under the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (Act No. 107 of 1998), seek to eliminate the use of plastic microbeads – tiny solid plastic particles smaller than five millimetres commonly found in cosmetics, personal care items, pesticides, toiletries, and other products.

Once enacted, the rules will impose a blanket prohibition on these microbeads, with provisions for monitoring, evaluation, and strict penalties for non-compliance, including fines up to R10m or imprisonment for up to 20 years in cases of repeated offences.

A transitional phase allows existing stocks to be phased out over 24 months, requiring affected parties to notify the director-general and submit phase-out plans.

Submit your comment

The public has been invited to submit written comments on the draft regulations within 30 days from the date of publication in the Government Gazette.

Submissions can be sent by post to the Director-General, Attention: Mr Jeremia Sibande, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001; by hand at Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria; or by email to jsibande@dffe.gov.za. For inquiries, contact 082 302 6907.

The draft regulations will soon be available for download on the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's website or can be obtained directly from the department. Comments received after the closing date may not be considered.

The department said it is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and conserving South Africa's natural resources for the benefit of all.

