Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi will on Thursday, 20 November launch the high-level G20 Principles for Sustainable Industrial Policy at the dtic headquarters, co-hosted with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the IEJ.

The event, to be held at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) headquarters in Pretoria, will be co-hosted by the dtic, Dirco, and the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ).

The launch comes on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is a culmination of South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

Acknowledging that the world is grappling with overlapping crises, from climate change and economic underdevelopment to inequality, poverty, and geopolitical instability, the report outlines a framework for aligning green industrial strategies with climate, development and equity goals.

It highlights the role the G20 can play in advancing a just and globally inclusive approach to green industrial policy.

The event will provide a platform for policymakers, experts, and civil society to engage with the report’s recommendations and shape South Africa’s G20 leadership on this critical agenda.

