The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) continued its bullish run on Tuesday, reflecting sustained investor optimism and portfolio repositioning ahead of the new year.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.59 per cent to close at 153,354.13 points, while total market capitalisation rose by N578.9 billion to N97.77 trillion.

The session’s performance was largely supported by renewed buying interest in select mid- and large-cap stocks, as investors adjusted holdings in anticipation of 2026 market dynamics.

However, the listing of 7.62 million units of Chams shares on the Exchange introduced a marginal 0.01 per cent discrepancy between the ASI movement and the percentage increase in market capitalisation.

Market breadth closed positive, underscoring the generally upbeat tone of trading. A total of 29 stocks recorded price appreciation, outpacing 27 decliners. Leading the gainers’ chart were Aluminium Extrusion Industries (ALEX), Austin Laz & Company, Custodian Investment, First HoldCo, and FTN Cocoa Processors, which attracted strong demand across the session.

On the flip side, Royal Exchange, Champion Breweries, NASCON Allied Industries, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and Japaul Gold and Ventures led the losers, as profit-taking pressure weighed on their share prices.

Sectoral performance closed mixed, highlighting selective investor appetite. The Consumer Goods index emerged as the best-performing sector, rallying 1.30 per cent on the back of buying interest in key counters.

The Banking index followed closely, rising 1.23 per cent, supported by renewed accumulation of tier-one and select tier-two banking stocks. The Industrial Goods sector also closed in positive territory, inching up by 0.21 per cent.

In contrast, the Insurance sector dipped 0.13 per cent, while the Oil and Gas index edged lower by 0.02 per cent, reflecting cautious sentiment in those segments. The Commodity sector closed flat, with no significant price movements recorded among its constituents.

Trading activity painted a divergent picture. Total share volume surged by 50.03 per cent to 677.43 million units, while transaction value jumped 59.50 per cent to N20.78 billion, indicating heightened activity in high-value stocks.

However, the number of deals executed declined by 17.22 per cent to 27,589 transactions, suggesting that the session’s momentum was driven by fewer but larger trades.

Overall, Tuesday’s performance reinforces the NGX’s positive year-end sentiment, as investors position for potential opportunities in the coming year.

Market analysts expect trading to remain largely sentiment-driven in the near term, with stock-specific fundamentals and portfolio rebalancing likely to shape market direction.

