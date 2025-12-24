The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that electricity supply will be rapidly restored following the recent decline caused by a temporary shortfall in power generation saying the situation is expected to be resolved within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Adelabu gave the assurances during a meeting held on Tuesday, during a meeting with key power sector stakeholders, including NISO, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Ministry of Power, Power Generation Companies (GENCOs), and Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs). Given the increased electricity demand during the Yuletide season, he stressed the urgency of restoring gas supply and ramping up energy generation.

The minister’s assurance comes in response to a statement by the National Independent System Operator (NISO), which informed the public and power sector stakeholders that it is closely monitoring ongoing repair works being carried out by the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company (NGPTC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

At the meeting, stakeholders confirmed that repairs to the vandalised pipelines would be completed within 24 to 48 hours, enabling the resumption of gas supply. The Minister subsequently directed all relevant agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure the timeline is strictly adhered to.

The drop in power supply followed an explosion on the Escravos-Lagos Gas Pipeline (ELP), compounded by acts of vandalism on critical gas infrastructure, which disrupted gas supply to several thermal power plants across the country.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister, Bolaji Tunji, Adelabu acknowledged the inconveniences currently being experienced by households and businesses emphasising that the disruption is temporary and directly linked to acute gas supply constraints affecting several thermal power generation stations.

NISO confirmed that the pipeline explosion resulted in a significant reduction in electricity generation nationwide. According to NISO, several gas-fired power stations recorded reduced output following the incident, leading to a drop in available generation capacity on the national grid and a consequent shortfall in electricity supply to consumers.

The System Operator, however, noted that it has received assurances from NGPTC that restoration works on the vandalised pipeline are nearing completion and that full operations are expected to resume within 24 to 48 hours.

According to the Minister, preliminary investigations have established that the gas supply shortage was caused by the ELP explosion and acts of vandalism on gas pipelines in the Niger Delta region. These incidents significantly reduced the volume of gas required to power key electricity plants, resulting in a sharp decline in overall generation on the national grid.

While acknowledging the impact of the power disruption on businesses and households, Adelabu assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to resolving the issue swiftly.

“We understand the frustration this has caused Nigerians. However, we wish to assure the public that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power, is working around the clock to address the situation with utmost urgency,” he said.

He expressed confidence that a marked improvement in gas supply and power generation would be achieved within the next 24 to 48 hours, with a gradual return to normal generation levels thereafter.

The Minister further stated that the Federal Government is treating the incident with utmost seriousness, noting that beyond immediate restoration efforts, long-term measures are being accelerated to diversify the nation’s energy mix, strengthen grid resilience, and deploy advanced surveillance technologies to safeguard critical infrastructure.

He appealed to the public for patience and understanding during the temporary disruption and urged communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around power and gas facilities to security agencies, stressing that the protection of national infrastructure is a shared responsibility.

Adelabu also reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to delivering stable, reliable, and sustainable electricity to power homes, industries, and the broader economy, assuring Nigerians that the temporary setback would not derail these objectives.