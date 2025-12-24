EKITI State, on Tuesday, emerged the first state in the country to domesticate the Nigeria Tax Administration Act with the signing into law of the Ekiti State Revenue Administration Law, 2025 by the governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

Oyebanji assented to the new revenue law, just as he signed the state’s 2026 budget of N415,572,070,139.44 at a brief ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti.

The signing of the laws was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable Adeoye Aribasoye; Executive Secretary of Joint Revenue Board (JRB), Mr Segun Adesokan, members of the State House of Assembly and State Executive Council, as well as other critical stakeholders.

Oyebanji, in his address, said the new revenue law was not merely a fiscal document, but a bold statement of his administration’s commitment to transparency, modern governance, and economic empowerment of the people.

He said by signing the law, Ekiti officially became the first state in the country to align its internal revenue laws with the four new National Tax Reform Acts.

“From today, Ekiti adopts a strictly electronic payment, billing, and receipting system. This will eradicate leakages and ensure that your payments go directly into the state’s coffers,” the governor declared after signing the law.

He added: “Revenue Administration and Tax laws are changing at the national and sub-national levels, and Ekiti must lead that change. This Law repeals the Ekiti State Board of Internal Revenue Law 2019 (as amended) to bring us into full conformity with national legislations, to adopt and promulgate the State Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approved List of Collection) sent by Joint Revenue Board (JRB) with technical support provided by the AGF’s secretariat and to affirm the commitment of the Government of Ekiti State to the implementation of the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER).

According to Oyebanji, the new Law will institutionalise harmony, fairness, certainty and accountability in sub-national revenue administration across the country.

“This new legislation consolidates all exiting laws and streamlines them for efficient, effective and more transparent collection. To the taxpayers, business owners, and citizens of Ekiti, this Law introduces several transformative changes designed to protect citizens and foster growth.

“The other key takeaways from the Law is that it will enhance our fiscal and economic policies that are aimed at promoting investment. More importantly, the new Law will help in furthering the Ease of Doing Business, zero tolerance for double taxation, protection against extortion, empowering Local Government/LCDAs, strengthening our institutions.

“This Law grants EKIRS the power to be the sole agency responsible for revenue collection, while also allowing for the accreditation of professional tax agents,” he said.

The Law also empowers the Service by allowing the employment of legal officers with prosecutorial powers and introducing administrative penalties to discourage default and reward compliance in line with the National Acts.”, the Governor added.

Oyebanji also expressed his immense appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his transformative leadership, courage and sincerity in piloting the affairs of the country and his very strong support for Ekiti State.

He assured Ekiti people that his government would continue to pursue policies and programmes that will advance the shared prosperity agenda designed to make life more abundant for Ekiti people.

Also speaking at the event, Executive Secretary of the Joint Revenue Board, Mr Segun Adesokan, hailed Ekiti State for taking the lead in the domestication of the law, a request he said the JTB made to Governor Oyebanji during the Board’s retreat at Ikogosi -Ekiti in September.

Adesokan said: “Recall that in September, when we had our retreat at Ikogosi and when we came for the commissioning of the State Internal Revenue Service headquarters, we made a request that Ekiti should be the first state to give life to this law and here we are today. So, when I was coming, I thought I was just going to attend the signing of the Ekiti State Taxes and Levy Act, but this is much bigger. See what you have done, Ekiti is the first state to domesticate the Nigerian Tax Administration Act.

“Four laws were signed by the President in June, one of which is the Nigerian Tax Administration Act and the Act provides for our taxes to be administered by different authorities. And I’m glad that we are here today, this is a great commitment.”

