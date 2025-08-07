The quest to elevate Nigeria’s green economy to global recognition through GET.invest Nigeria has taken a promising turn.

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the German government (through its Embassy), and the Federal Ministry of Power recently held the inaugural Steering Committee meeting of GET.invest Nigeria, bringing together national stakeholders to accelerate the country’s energy transition.

Co-chaired by the Federal Ministry of Power, the EU, and the German Embassy, the committee reviewed progress, outlined key priorities, and agreed on a roadmap to scale up clean energy deployment.

Lawrence Edeeke, Country Coordinator of GET.invest Nigeria, presented the committee’s composition, which includes the Federal Ministry of Power, Rural Electrification Agency, EU Delegation, BMZ/German Embassy, Central Bank of Nigeria, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association Alliance (REEEA), and GIZ through its Nigeria Energy Support Programme.

Deputy EU Ambassador Zissimos Vergos described GET.invest Nigeria as “the essential ecosystem to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with financiers,” adding that it will help position Nigeria’s green economy on the global stage.

Representing the Federal Ministry of Power, Engineer Temitope Dina declared: “We want to move from power points to power plants,” highlighting the government’s determination to scale up from pilot projects to large-scale clean energy delivery.

From the German Embassy, Johannes Lehne called the launch of the committee “a highly symbolic step,” marking a new phase in Nigeria’s clean energy journey.

Prof. Magnus Oma of the Renewable Energy Alliance emphasized the need to reduce investment risks through blended finance solutions tailored to Nigerian developers.

In just nine months, GET.invest Nigeria has received nearly 90 applications from clean energy developers, selecting 35 projects for support. Through its Edge Finance initiative, it has also partnered with five commercial banks—Sterling Bank, First Bank, WEMA, Fidelity, and Ecobank—surpassing its initial target and positioning these institutions as key drivers of Nigeria’s green finance landscape.

With its Steering Committee now operational, GET.invest Nigeria will provide strategic oversight, align with national energy goals, and ensure effective governance.

The committee is expected to meet twice annually, with the next session scheduled for February 2026 to review progress and address emerging challenges.

GET.invest Nigeria is poised to serve as a catalyst for systemic transformation, empowering developers, mobilising finance, and accelerating Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

