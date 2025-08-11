Swiss-Belhotel International has signed a deal with Astra Capital to build a 5-star hotel in Tanzania's Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

The hotel, located in the high-end area of Masaki, is set to offer a blend of contemporary design, personalised service, and world-class facilities.

The hotel is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027 and will feature 72 well-appointed rooms and suites, two restaurants, a stylish bar, a spa, swimming pool, and conference rooms.

The property will also offer select retail spaces for lease, catering to the evolving lifestyle and business needs of guests and the local community.

Joel Makanyaga, Owner of Astra Capital, stated: “We are glad to collaborate with Swiss-Belhotel International, a globally respected brand known for its operational expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Together, we look forward to creating a destination that reflects the vibrant spirit of Dar es Salaam and offers a memorable stay for both local and international guests.”

Gavin Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said: “We are proud to partner with Astra Capital and Joel Makanyaga on this exceptional project in Tanzania. Swiss-Belboutique Masaki Dar es Salaam represents our commitment to bringing the Swiss-Belhotel International standard of excellence to new and exciting markets. Tanzania’s tourism and business sectors continue to show remarkable growth, and this property will be a flagship for our boutique brand in the region, combining international expertise with a deep understanding of local culture and hospitality.”

Laurent Voivenel, Senior Vice President - Operations & Development, EMEAI and Senior Vice President - Group Human Resources & Talent Development at Swiss-Belhotel International, added: “Swiss-Belboutique Masaki Dar es Salaam” will bring a fresh and distinctive approach to upscale boutique hospitality in Tanzania. Its location in Masaki, one of the most sought-after districts in Dar es Salaam, is ideal for both business and leisure travellers. With thoughtfully curated experiences, exceptional dining venues, wellness facilities, and modern business amenities, this hotel is being designed to deliver a seamless blend of comfort, style, and service excellence that today’s guests expect from Swiss-Belhotel International.” -TradeArabia News Service

