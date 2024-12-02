Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, unveils a unique partnership with the Thanda Group, a refined collection of privately owned hospitality experiences, for the introduction of two new iconic destinations: Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania, and Jumeirah Thanda Safari in South Africa.

Situated in the protected Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve in Tanzania, Jumeirah Thanda Island comprises an immersive, exclusive-use villa, while Jumeirah Thanda Safari lives in one of South Africa’s most luxurious private safari destinations featuring branded residences, and an exclusive member’s club.

These additions to Jumeirah’s portfolio mark the global hospitality leader’s entry into Africa and illustrates its continued evolution through the delivery of destinations curated to inspire, enhanced by partnerships deeply aligned with Jumeirah’s innate approach of connecting people and culture, through distinctive and meaningful experiences. The name "Thanda" itself – meaning ‘love’ in Zulu – encapsulates the core values of these distinct destinations that already showcase deep rooted connections with local communities and the environment.

This first of its kind private island and safari offering for Jumeirah is infused with the essence of Tanzania’s historical ties to Arabian Hospitality dating back to ancient times; when seafarers on trade routes were received with generous fireside welcomes to exchange the knowledge and stories that have helped shape the culture of the Middle East region today. The safari – meaning ‘journey’ in Swahili – carries on into South Africa, to one of Africa’s oldest proclaimed game reserves, once the ancient hunting grounds of the Zulu kings.

Thomas Meier, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Jumeirah, comments: “As we look to the future, our intent for Jumeirah is clear. We want to grow sustainably into new destinations and diversify our portfolio with a focus on properties that offer a distinct proposition and deliver enriching guest experiences rooted in culture and connection.

Jumeirah Thanda Island and Jumeirah Thanda Safari epitomise this strategy. Not only do these exceptional properties mark our first entry into Africa – a market which continues to show strong growth in the luxury travel sector – but they represent a new style of experience for Jumeirah with everything from total exclusivity to the opportunity to experience the wonder of nature at its finest.

With a focus on local culture and conservation, the values of Thanda very much align with our own, and we are immensely proud to continue the great work done to preserve and protect these inspiring destinations for generations to come. We look forward to welcoming our first guests later this year.”

Pierre Delvaux, founding Chief Executive Officer at Thanda Group adds: “When our owners Christin and Dan Olofsson of Malmo, Sweden, and I first embarked on this journey in 2002, we envisioned partnering one day with a pioneering global operator whose vision aligned with our own ethos and values, particularly concerning philanthropy and nature conservation. Now, on the 20th anniversary of opening our first lodge, we are thrilled to embark on the next chapter of our journey. It is a true privilege to partner with Jumeirah, and the entire Thanda team is filled with excitement and optimism for what the future holds. Our collective mission with Jumeirah remains to create magic for our guests and members, while elevating our offering and guest experiences to new heights.”

JUMEIRAH THANDA ISLAND

Jumeirah Thanda Island is an uninhabited, 5-hectare tropical island in the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. Located within the protected Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve, the private retreat is accessible via a short helicopter ride from Dar es Salaam or by speedboat from nearby Mafia Island, itself also accessed by a brief flight from Dar es Salaam.

Personifying beach house romance and barefoot luxury, the exclusive-use island features an extraordinary villa with five suites and two traditional Swahili Bandas providing guests direct access to the ocean. The island’s private chef and dedicated culinary team will deliver exceptional dining experiences using locally sourced ingredients in the most idyllic and intimate of settings along the pristine beach.

Embracing the natural rhythms of island life, guests will experience unmatched adventure with their own dedicated boatman guiding daily trips. From swimming with Whale Sharks to diving with turtles, sailing on traditional Arab Dhows to nearby Chole Island or enjoying bird walks along the island’s white-sand trails, the list is endless.

Jumeirah Thanda Island will also continue its attention on ocean stewardship initiatives including coral reef restoration and a programme to protect endangered sea turtles – mirroring long-standing marine conservation initiatives Jumeirah has in place at both Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai, as well as Jumeirah Olhahali Island, Maldives. Jumeirah will also champion Thanda’s Star for Life community programme, an NGO committed to upskilling, empowering, and educating young people in South Africa and on Mafia Island in Tanzania.

JUMEIRAH THANDA SAFARI

Nestled in the rich wildlife area of South Africa’s northern KwaZulu Natal (KZN) province, Jumeirah Thanda Safari offers an enriching experience in one of Africa’s most exclusive Big Five nature reserves.

The game reserve spans vast, rolling hills of untouched wilderness, dotted with a variety of luxury accommodation options including Jumeirah Residences at the Royal Thanda Club, Africa’s most exclusive lifestyle club. Whether seeking adventure or solitude, guests at the Jumeirah Residences enjoy privileged private access to 386 hectares of secure, access-controlled wilderness, along with a dedicated concierge service to cater to every need and desire.

Jumeirah Residences will welcome guests from December 2024, with additional purpose-built branded residences available to purchase off plan from this date. There are further plans to introduce a new lodge and an ultra-luxury tented camp by 2027.

Dedicated teams of wildlife guides will lead guests on adventures across 16,500-hectares of the private reserve’s plains, valleys and mountains to immerse visitors in the wonders of African wilderness. Activities may include game drives and bush walks, dining under the stars, sundowners with panoramic views, and a junior ranger course for younger guests while bespoke cultural programmes will continue to embrace Zulu culture and support the socio-empowerment of local Zulu communities.

As part of the established CSR initiatives of the Thanda Foundation Trust, and Jumeirah’s commitment to being a good neighbour with conscious consideration to the places it calls home, Jumeirah Thanda Safari will continue to be engaged in several critical conservation programmes. This includes the flagship Project Rhino KZN, an intensive anti-poaching and conservation collaboration between government, NGO and private entities in KwaZulu Natal and the WWF Black Rhino Range Expansion Project, which looks to increase the population of this critically endangered species in the wild. In addition, Thanda’s flagship CSR project Star for Life, will remain central to our commitment to investing in the future of young people.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).