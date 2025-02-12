Hampton by Hilton has opened its first property in Africa, Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston, in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking its 150th property in the EMEA region.

Location and accessibility

The hotel is located in Johannesburg’s financial and shopping district, 1.8km from the Gautrain station, which connects to OR Tambo International Airport and key cultural and leisure attractions such as Sandton City Mall and Nelson Mandela Square.

Design and amenities

Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston features local South African art inspired by African landscapes and wildlife. It offers a complimentary hot breakfast, 24/7 snacks and drinks, and a fully equipped fitness centre known as The Active Hub.

Nearby attractions

Guests can explore nearby destinations such as Keyes Art Mile, a cultural hub in Rosebank, Constitution Hill for historical tours, the Cradle of Humankind, or the Lion and Safari Park.

