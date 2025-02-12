Campbell Gray Hotels has undergone a significant transformation over the past four years. As an owner-operator and international hotel management company, it is strengthening its expansion plans in the Middle East and Africa.

Both regions provide significant scope for development and proving growth opportunities when testing and showcasing innovations within the hospitality space for customer experience and asset owner portfolio expansion, Campbell Gray Hotels said.

With a legacy of industry-acclaimed iconic properties offering luxury service, and award-winning design, Campbell Gray Hotels has evolved in response to shifting guest and owner expectations in the post-pandemic era. The company has embraced innovation to enhance its hospitality offerings, ensuring a seamless blend of luxury, service, and memorable guest experiences.

A key milestone in Campbell Gray Hotels' expansion is its recent strategic partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners. This collaboration will develop and operate a diverse range of hospitality concepts, including five- and four-star hotels, serviced apartments, branded villas, and Beach Clubs. The partnership allows developers and individual owners to maximize their investments while delivering premium hospitality experiences.

As part of its expansion strategy, Campbell Gray Hotels has been selected by People & Places for their landmark projects on Egypt’s North Coast, The med, and in Cairo at Hills of One. These projects combine a boutique hotel with branded private residences and villas, restaurants, spa facilities and a beach club all with a consistent and seamless approach to hospitality.

Saad Audeh, Chairman of Campbell Gray Hotels, said: “Campbell Gray sets a mark for its art and culture inspired individual properties, personalised service with attention to every detail in which ‘Everything Matters’.”

“With the opportunities that the Middle East and Africa are offering to us through asset owners that are looking for distinct identities for their properties, and concepts that create unique experiences and superior service levels, yet still have elements to surprise and delight be it through design, technology, food and beverage, personal space or community, we are bringing a tailored dimension to the hospitality space,” concluded Audeh.

