Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, today announced a landmark partnership – The Maltese Falcon, a Jumeirah Privé Experience.

The partnership introduces one of the world’s most celebrated sailing superyachts into the Jumeirah Privé collection, marking the brand’s strategic entry into luxury yachting.

The Maltese Falcon experience will be the second offering alongside Jumeirah Thanda Island in the Jumeirah Privé portfolio, which was established to create a curated collection of escapes that combine ultimate privacy and exclusivity with the world-class service and amenities of the brand.

Through this partnership, Jumeirah will infuse the onboard experience with the same distinctive and purposeful approach that has defined its properties globally. From signature culinary experiences to wellness expertise and the anticipatory service for which the brand is renowned, every element will be curated to deliver the essence of Jumeirah’s warm and generous hospitality at sea.

The instantly recognisable 88-metre sailing yacht is celebrated as being among the finest in the world, having garnered more than 18 awards since its launch in 2006, and continues to be hailed for its innovation, craftsmanship and timeless design. Its signature DynaRig system features three rotating, freestanding carbon-fibre masts capable of unfurling 2,400 square metres of sail in just six minutes.

The Maltese Falcon will embark on its inaugural voyage under the Jumeirah Privé banner in December 2025, departing from Antigua and operating seasonal itineraries between the Mediterranean and Caribbean. During the summer, the yacht will explore the Balearic Islands, the French Riviera and Monaco, Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Sardinia, as well as the coasts of Croatia, Montenegro, Greece and Türkiye. In winter, it will return to the Caribbean, calling at Antigua, The Bahamas, Saint Martin and St. Barth.

Commenting on the announcement, Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, said, “The Maltese Falcon marks an exciting chapter for Jumeirah Privé, extending our reach into the world of luxury yachting. Designed for the most discerning travellers, this collaboration reflects our commitment to creating distinctive and purposeful experiences that combine privacy, exclusivity and exceptional service.”

Jumeirah is growing sustainably and remains firmly on track to double the size of its portfolio by 2030. In line with its vision to be the world’s most influential hospitality brand, Jumeirah is expanding its presence across key regional and international markets, while evolving the brand to enrich the guest experience with distinctive and purposeful experiences shaped by intentional design, mindful living and holistic wellbeing.