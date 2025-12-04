Marriott International has made its debut in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the openings of Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa and Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa. The hotels aim to serve both business and leisure travellers in Kinshasa, one of Africa’s most dynamic and strategically important capital cities.

Set along the Congo River, Kinshasa is a hub for diplomacy, regional trade, and the arts. With over 17 million residents, the city offers visitors a mix of commerce, culture, and connectivity, from vibrant music and culinary scenes to bustling markets and access to Central Africa’s natural attractions.

Marriott expands African footprint

"Entering the Democratic Republic of the Congo is an important step for Marriott International as we expand across Africa," said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, vice president, premium, select and midscale brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

"The openings of Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa and Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa allow us to provide travellers and Marriott Bonvoy members with two options to experience our brands in this market."

Both hotels are managed by the third-party company SARV Management LLC.

Local partnerships and economic impact

"Collaborating with Marriott International to bring hospitality to the capital supports Kinshasa’s appeal as a business and leisure destination while contributing to employment and skills development," said Karim Minsariya, director, SAMAY Hospitality SARL, the ownership company for both hotels.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa

Protea Hotel by Marriott Kinshasa offers 88 guest rooms with contemporary design and local touches, many with balconies and views of the Congo River. Located in an upscale neighbourhood near government offices, corporate headquarters, and malls, it provides a base for both business and leisure visitors.

The hotel features a bright atrium lobby with natural light and greenery, an indoor pool, the Marché 15 all-day restaurant, a lobby bar, a fitness centre, and a 56-square-metre conference room for small meetings.

Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa

Four Points by Sheraton Kinshasa has 134 modern guest rooms in the city’s central business district. Guests have access to the Four Comfort Bed, free Wi-Fi, and breakfast options.

Dining and leisure facilities include Lufira Restaurant, the 83 Sky Lounge Bar, a rooftop pool with city views, and a 24-hour fitness centre. The hotel also offers around 230 square metres of meeting space across four rooms, with modern audiovisual equipment for corporate and social events.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).