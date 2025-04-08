This year’s Hotel Development Pipeline Report, the definitive study of international hospitality projects across Africa, reveals record levels of activity, with 577 hotels and resorts comprising 104,444 rooms in the development pipeline — a 13.3% increase on 2024 and well ahead of the single-digit growth seen globally among the leading international chains.

The report, compiled by Lagos-based W Hospitality Group using data from 50 international and regional hotel chains, shows that development activity has been growing impressively in North Africa, which saw a 23% year-on-year increase, compared to a 6% increase in sub-Saharan Africa. Over the past five years, the hotel development pipeline has grown at an annualised rate of 4% in sub-Saharan Africa, 12% in North Africa and 7% overall.

Egypt leads hotel pipeline growth

Egypt continues to lead the way in terms of development, with 143 hotels and 33,926 rooms in the pipeline. This is almost four times the number of rooms in second-placed Morocco, which has 8,579 rooms in 58 hotels. The following eight countries, ranked by number of rooms, are: