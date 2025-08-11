IHG Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality company, has announced that it has surpassed one million open rooms across the globe, as demand for its brands continues to grow.

Buoyed by an expanding travel industry and a proven global strategy, IHG has experienced remarkable growth, opening hundreds of hotels every year and doubling its brand portfolio to 20 in the past decade to offer a stay for every occasion in over 100 countries.

Helping fuel this expansion is one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG One Rewards, and an industry-leading suite of technology that provides more choice and incredible experiences than ever before for millions of guests and thousands of hotel owners worldwide.

“Reaching one million rooms reflects the deep trust and confidence our guests, owners and investors place in IHG and our brands,” said Elie Maalouf, CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts. “But more than that, it’s a celebration of our colleagues, who help millions of guests live their best lives every single day – be it with a warm welcome the minute they walk through our doors or helping make memories in life’s big events. If it matters in life, it happens in our hotels.

Maalouf added: “We’re all excited about the many more special moments our hotels will be a part of in the years ahead. With a strong, growing development pipeline spanning world famous beloved heritage brands and rapidly growing new brands, the future is bright for IHG.”

IHG opened a record number of rooms in the first half of 2025 and has celebrated several key achievements in the past year, including reaching 4,000 open hotels in the US, its 800th open hotel in Greater China as it commemorates its 50th anniversary in the region, and record levels of openings and signings in EMEAA.

Looking ahead, IHG has strong momentum, with a development pipeline of over 2,200 hotels set to increase its presence in high growth markets globally.

RECENT OPENINGS INCLUDE:

Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa, Mexico

Kimpton Mas Olas is a serene coastal retreat in Todos Santos, just north of Los Cabos, offering 103 guest rooms and 12 oceanfront villas with private plunge pools and immersive natural surroundings. Guests can enjoy panoramic views, expansive wellness amenities including a 25,000 sq ft spa, and locally inspired cuisine across three restaurants. Designed as a haven for both connection and personal exploration, it offers an authentic, eco-luxury escape.

Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo, Japan

Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo brings the iconic brand back to Kyoto half a century after the first Holiday Inn opened in this historic city. The hotel boasts 183 bright and modern guest rooms, a Japanese public bath with sweeping views of Kyoto's cityscape, a gym, and a café and bar. The hotel also offers the signature Holiday Inn Kids Stay and Eat for Free programme.

voco Malta

Located in the lively heart of St. Julian’s, voco Malta offers a stylish urban retreat just steps from St. George’s Bay. Guests can indulge in culinary delights at Lumi restaurant and unwind at the rooftop pool or spa. Surrounded by shopping, nightlife, and culture, voco Malta combines modern comfort with sustainability practices for an elevated, eco-conscious stay.

Hotel Indigo Hainan Clear Water Bay, Greater China

Hotel Indigo Hainan Clear Water Bay brings IHG’s neighbourhood-inspired ethos to life. Its 174 rooms echo Tanka maritime heritage through pearl-toned hues, wave-like textures, and artful local details. Signature restaurant intrigue elevates island flavors with dishes paired with the exclusive Neighborhood Craft Beer, while curated neighborhood experiences connect travelers with the authentic spirit of Hainan. -TradeArabia News Service

