G7 energy and climate ministers agreed a time frame Tuesday for phasing out coal-fired power plants that are not equipped to capture emissions, a significant step towards ending fossil fuel use.

The G7 agreed to "phase out existing unabated coal power generation in our energy systems during the first half of 2030s or in a timeline consistent with keeping a limit of 1.5°C temperature rise within reach, in line with countries' net-zero pathways", the countries said in a statement at the end of two-day talks in Turin.