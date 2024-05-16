RIYADH — In a significant step toward safeguarding its marine treasures, Saudi Arabia is launching a groundbreaking project to assess the health of its vital ecosystems in the Arabian Gulf.



Led by the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), the project aims to create a comprehensive roadmap for protecting marine biodiversity and ensuring the long-term health of the Gulf waters.



NCW's CEO Dr. Mohammed Qurban said in a statement that scientists will evaluate the condition of the coral reefs, seagrass meadows, and mangrove forests. They will identify both natural and human-caused threats to these habitats and develop strategies to mitigate these risks. Ultimately, the project will use the collected data to design a management plan for the conservation and restoration of the coastal ecosystems.



Qurban said that the vast Saudi waters in the Arabian Gulf, spanning over 27,000 square kilometers, are a haven for a diverse array of marine life, all supported by the rich ecosystems of the Gulf.

The project will ensure that these vital habitats continue to thrive for generations to come.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).