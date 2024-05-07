Spots and notifies on leaked credentials in the dark web before attackers exploit them, preventing breaches

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp. and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced the integration of its SIEM solution, Log360, with Constella Intelligence, a digital risk protection platform, in a move that equips organizations with a critical first line of defense against supply chain attacks.

Gartner projects that 45% of organizations worldwide will experience a supply chain attack by 2025. By enabling proactive monitoring of both the deep and dark web for leaked credentials with this integration, Log360 empowers businesses to take immediate action and prevent cyberattacks, thereby safeguarding critical data and minimizing operational disruptions.

Emphasizing the value of this integration, Kevin Senator, CEO at Constella Intelligence, said, "Today's interconnected business landscape demands proactive measures against the looming threat of supply chain attacks. With this integration, we are equipping organizations with a crucial first line of defense. By relentlessly hunting leaked credentials, we empower businesses to stay ahead of cyberthreats and safeguard their critical data and operations."

According to Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president at ManageEngine, this integration acts as a force multiplier, empowering lean security teams in a climate of limited cybersecurity expertise.

"The cybercrime landscape is relentless, and skilled defenders are scarce. At ManageEngine, we have been deeply focused on strengthening the capabilities of our security suite of products, specifically Log360's threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) module, to address these market challenges. Our latest addition—the integration with Constella Intelligence—shortens threat detection time by proactively uncovering leaks on the dark web. This integration empowers security operations centers to act faster, even with limited resources, and neutralize threats before they strike," said Thangaraj.

Integration Benefits for Organizations

24/7 dark web monitoring: This integration scans the deep and dark web continuously for leaked credentials associated with organizations, their employees and third-party vendors. This continuous monitoring ensures organizations are alerted about any potential vulnerabilities.

Proactive mitigation and supply chain collaboration: With this information, organizations can proactively engage with affected vendors to implement mitigation measures, like password resets and enhanced security protocols. This collaborative approach strengthens the entire supply chain's security posture and minimizes the attack surface.

Unified security response: Log360 correlates suspicious activities within networks with leaked credentials, potentially exposing a larger supply chain attack attempt. This unified view allows for a faster and more effective response.

Real-time alerts and threat intelligence: Upon detection of leaked credentials, organizations receive immediate alerts with details on the breach. Log360's threat investigation console, the Incident Workbench, provides valuable insights into the source and scope of the leak, allowing organizations to understand its potential impact and whether it affects their supply chain partners.

Predictions to preempt attacks: Organizations can gain a deeper understanding of attacker behavior and anticipate their next moves. In the event of a compromised credential, organizations can leverage Log360's Incident Workbench console, aided by contextual analytics, to conduct guided investigation to contain threats and minimize potential damage.

About Log360

Log360 is a unified SIEM solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities that detects, prioritizes, investigates and responds to security threats. Vigil IQ, the solution's TDIR module, combines threat intelligence, an analytical Incident Workbench, ML-based anomaly detection and rule-based attack detection techniques to detect sophisticated attacks, and it offers an incident management console for effectively remediating detected threats. Log360 provides holistic security visibility across on-premises, cloud and hybrid networks with its intuitive and advanced security analytics and monitoring capabilities. For more information about Log360, visit manageengine.com/log-management/ and follow the LinkedIn page for regular updates.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation that offers comprehensive on-premises and cloud-native IT and security operations management solutions for global organizations and managed service providers. Established and emerging enterprises—including nine of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure the optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has 18 data centers, 20 offices and 200+ channel partners worldwide to help organizations tightly align their business to IT. For more information, please visit the company site, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact:

Ahana Vissa

ManageEngine

ahana.g@zohocorp.com