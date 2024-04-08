Manama: As Eid Al Fitr approaches, Seef Entertainment, the leading family entertainment provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is pleased to announce a new promotion to celebrate this happy occasion with its valued customers.

To enhance the Eid experience, Seef Entertainment is offering customers the opportunity to enjoy additional credit at Yabeela Centre, the largest indoor entertainment centre in Bahrain, and both branches of Magic Island in Seef Mall – Seef District and Seef Mall – Muharraq. As part of the special Eid gifts, customers will receive extra credit when topping up their game card, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable Eid celebration.

The special Eid gifts “Eidya” include extra credit for various amounts spent at the centre, where Yabeela visitors will receive an additional BD5 when they spend BD15, BD10 when they spend BD25, and BD25 when they spend BD50. As for Magic Island in Seef Mall - Seef District and Seef Mall - Muharraq, the “Eidya” will grant visitors an extra BD5 when they spend BD15, BD10 when they spend BD25, and BD15 when they spend BD30 *. This offer will be available throughout the Eid Al Fitr Holiday.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Eid celebrations, stating: “We are delighted to offer our customers these special promotions as a way to greet them on the occasion of Eid. At Seef Entertainment, we are committed to creating unforgettable experiences for families and friends to enjoy together, and we hope these offers will add to the joy and festive spirit of the holiday.”

Established in 2018, Seef Entertainment is a subsidiary of Seef Properties, focusing on the management of commercial centres, hospitality, and entertainment. The company’s portfolio includes Magic Island in Seef Mall - Seef District and Seef Mall - Muharraq, Yabeela Centre, Jumpoline located in Seef Mall - Isa Town, and Hawa; the Kingdom’s first indoor inflatable park located in Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq.

The special Eid promotions at Seef Entertainment will extend throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday, providing customers with the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with their loved ones. Seef Entertainment wishes everyone Eid Mubarak and looks forward to welcoming customers to experience the excitement and fun of their entertainment centers. Terms and conditions apply.!

Visit www.seefentertainment.com.bh for more information. Stay tuned to our Instagram pages for the latest offers and updates on @seef_entertainment, @yabeela.bh, @magicislandbh, @jumpoline.bh and @hawa.bahrain. *Terms and conditions apply.

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Seef Entertainment W.L.L. For more information please contact Hussain Nasser on

hnasser@mediascenebh.com – info@mediascenebh.com

About Seef Entertainment W.L.L.:

