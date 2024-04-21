The upcoming 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) has unveiled three multilingual and multicultural theatrical delights as part of its vibrant 12-day cultural agenda. Three delightfully entertaining plays will be staged on the SCRF 2024 platform between 1st and 12th May in Expo Centre Sharjah.

Along with 1,400 other events and activities inspired by the SCRF 2024 theme, ‘Once Upon a Hero,’ this year’s festival promises to transport young minds into realms of boundless creativity and storytelling magic.

The stellar lineup of theatrical productions, comprising three extraordinary plays, are all poised to encourage thought and creative appreciation in audiences of all ages.

On 10-11 May, between 19:30 and 21:00, the SCRF Ballroom in Hall 5 will stage “Your Choice,” an interactive play that places the audience at the heart of the narrative.

Set in an art school, the play follows a group of students navigating their dreams and aspirations. Spectators actively participate in shaping the unfolding events, fostering a sense of creativity and collaboration that resonates long after the curtains close. On 12th May, the interactive play will run from 18:00-19:30.

SCRF, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), is the region’s largest event dedicated to nurturing young readers' imaginations. Now in its 15th edition, SCRF continues to inspire and educate through a diverse range of cultural, artistic, and edutainment activities.