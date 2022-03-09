Cairo, Egypt: As part of its unwavering efforts to support & empower women, L’Oréal Egypt announces the collaboration with enterpenelle during the seventh edition of SheCan2022; the largest event for female entrepreneurs with small and medium businesses in Egypt and the Arab World that took place on 5th of March.

Entreprenelle, is one of the most prominent centers that upholds local women, at large. To further explicate, Entreprenelle’s main objective is to provide the female entrepreneurs of Egypt with trainings, resources, and connections, with the aim of reinforcing their business. So far, Entreprenelle has influenced more than 100,000 Egyptian women, as well as helped thousands of others in creating their projects.

When it comes to, She Can 2022, L’Oréal Egypt hosted a panel discussion on the phenomenon of harassment, moderated by the TV presenter; Rana Arafa. The panel has also witnessed the presence of Nahla Mokhtar, L’Oréal Egypt’s Communication and Sustainability Director and incorporated Sarah Aziz, Founder of the non-profit organization Metamen, which is the local partner of Stand Up program in Egypt.

During the panel the attendees were shown how to respond safely to the aforementioned phenomenon, through the StandUp training program, which comprised the 5 Ds method; distract, delegate, document, direct, and delay. The program has achieved positive results, as the number of trained people in Egypt has reached 4000 from both genders.

Commenting on the event, Nahla Mokhtar has expressed her proudness of L’Oréal Egypt’s participation in SheCan for the second year. She believes in the impactful role that the forum plays in empowering women via shedding light on their role in achieving sustainable development, and highlighting the success stories of other powerful females, who lead by example.

Mokhtar has also emphasized that: “Given the importance of the roles that the Egyptian women play in our society, L’Oréal Egypt has launched multiple programs that support and empower women in various fields; to emphasize on the gender equality, believing in women’s capabilities. Moreover, we are pleased to expand our efforts this year, through our cooperation with Entreprenelle; to support more female entrepreneurs on their journey to success.”

On her part, Rania Ayman, Founder of SheCan Forum, elucidated: “The seventh edition of the Forum has witnessed many surprises, for that specific reason it was named; ‘The Boldest Edition’.”

She added: “Very soon we will be announcing new and crucial partnerships with various government entities, the most important if which is the Ministry of Planning, where more than 1,000 projects will be supported, in order to aid more than 100,000 female entrepreneurs in 2022.”

Ayman concluded: “Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we were able to help many females to launch their projects and businesses online. This has allowed women to maintain their financial income during this unstable time.”

It is worth noting that this year’s edition of SheCan Forum encompassed a myriad of activities, workshops, and various discussions, pertinent to empowering female entrepreneurs, and providing them with the basic resources to succeed in implementing their projects and creative ideas.

In this light, the Forum included experts, from both genders, and from distinctive fields, whether in the public or the private sectors. These experts were very influential, as they presented inspiring success stories, as well as organized training courses for the female attendees, to ensure their access to the needed knowledge, in the hope of developing their skills, and thus achieving all their ambitions and aspirations.

