Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In collaboration with their local partners Siraj Holdings, UAE-headquartered hospitality brand LEVA Hotels celebrates a significant milestone with the signing of its newest property, a luxe 5-star hotel boasting 134 keys, nestled in the bustling heart of Riyadh, Al Olaya.

In an exclusive partnership with Her Royal Highness Dr. Nouf Mohammed Fahad Al-Saud – President of Dhaliliyah Group, LEVA Hotels embarks on a journey to redefine a new era of opulent hospitality, setting a benchmark for excellence in Riyadh's vibrant hospitality landscape. This move signifies LEVA Hotels' evolution from a provider of acclaimed 4-star experiences to a brand offering luxury hospitality.

Catering to Saudi Arabia's Rising Tourism Tide

Amidst Saudi Arabia's tourism sector undergoing a transformative phase driven by Vision 2030, a national economic diversification plan, LEVA Hotels, Riyadh, stands poised to cater to the demand for premium hospitality experiences. With projections of 150 Million tourists by 2030 as stated by Knight Frank, the hotel is strategically positioned to contribute to the kingdom's tourism growth trajectory with a projected 320,000 rooms envisioned as part of Saudi Arabia's ambitious tourism infrastructure development plans.

Exquisite Offerings Await at LEVA's 5-Star Haven

LEVA's distinguished 5-star hotel presents guests with a breathtaking city vistas and a wealth of amenities, including an indoor pool, a meticulously appointed gym, two culinary destinations, and versatile event spaces comprising five meeting rooms and two grand ballrooms, embodying a new standard of opulent hospitality in Riyadh.

Conveniently positioned within close proximity to iconic landmarks such as the Al Faisaliah Tower and the revered King Khalid Grand Mosque, the 5-Star property ensures effortless accessibility to key destinations. With King Khalid International Airport a mere 31 kilometres away, guests can anticipate seamless travel experiences, whether for business or leisure pursuits.

"We are delighted to unveil the debut of our premier 5-star property in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in our journey," remarked JS Anand, founder and CEO of LEVA Hotels. "Our partnership with Her Royal Highness Princess marks the culmination of meticulous planning and unwavering dedication to excellence in hospitality. LEVA Hotel Riyadh stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to elevating guest experiences and setting new industry standards.

For business travelers seeking luxury and convenience, the hotel in the heart of Al Olaya, Riyadh's main commercial area, is an ideal choice. Its proximity to key business centers and government offices makes it perfect for professionals visiting Riyadh. Additionally, culinary enthusiasts can indulge in a variety of international flavours and healthy dishes right at the hotel.

In a statement, Her Royal Highness Princess expressed her enthusiasm to the partnership, stating, "The launch of LEVA Hotel Riyadh signifies a new era of luxury hospitality in Saudi Arabia. I am confident that together, we will set new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry."

LEVA Hotels' Commitment to Growth

The opening of LEVA Hotel Riyadh marks a significant step forward for the brand, strengthening its footprint in Saudi Arabia alongside its two 4-star hotels in Jeddah. Since its establishment in 2019, LEVA has flourished to encompass 10 hotels and over 550 keys throughout the MENA region. This expansion aligns with LEVA Hotels' strategic vision to redefine hospitality experiences and create lasting memories for guests across the globe.

-Ends-

About LEVA Hotels

Founded in 2019, LEVA Hotels is a dynamic lifestyle hotel concept created to offer a fresh and more accessible perspective to the hospitality industry. Under the stewardship of JS Anand, LEVA Hotels offers modern convenience and traditional hospitality together. Recognizing its guests as tech-savvy explorers, the hotel brand delivers an experience that is cutting-edge, convenient, and contemporary to those traveling for both work and play. LEVA Hotels flagship property LEVA Mazaya Centre – Dubai, has been ranked number one spot on TripAdvisor - just three years after opening. LEVA’s hip dining space, which is managed by Baker’s Kitchen, features rustic benches and retro baking equipment that’s in perfect harmony with LEVA’s vision of a contemporary hotel concept tailored for today’s travelers.

Source: AETOSWire

For Media Enquiries, please contact Matrix PR:

Melwyn Abraham - melwyn@matrixdubai.com