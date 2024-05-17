Ajman Bank has been declared winner of the coveted Islamic Digital Banking Provider of the Year Award at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Summit & Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony took place at the Ritz Carlton DIFC in Dubai and was attended by more than 300 senior executives and honored guests from across the region’s banking and financial technology sectors.

Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, “We are proud to receive the Islamic Digital Banking Provider of the Year award. This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, our customer-centric approach, and our commitment to providing superior digital banking solutions that adhere to the principles of Islamic finance. We are dedicated to continually enhancing our services to meet the evolving needs of our customers and to contribute positively to the financial technology landscape.”

The MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards are renowned for recognition of excellence in banking technology across the Middle East and Africa region. Organized by MEA Finance Magazine, these prestigious annual awards celebrate the innovative achievements and industry-defining milestones of businesses and leaders across banking, finance, fintech, and financial technology.

This year, the awards witnessed a record number of nominations, reflecting the dynamic growth and increasing competitiveness of the regional financial technology market. The evaluation process was meticulous, with a panel of seasoned industry experts conducting a rigorous assessment of nominees. Key considerations included a deep understanding of client needs and the broader societal impacts of the nominees’ actions and implementations.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

