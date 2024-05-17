Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 1% on Friday as heavyweight chip and battery makers dropped and snapped a three-week rising streak.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 28.38 points, or 1.03%, at 2,724.62, after touching a six-week high on Thursday.

** The KOSPI ended the week down 0.11%.

** Federal Reserve officials have not openly shifted views yet about the timing of rate cuts, although investors are convinced it will start this year after data showed a slowdown in U.S. inflation.

** "U.S. data this week eased investor concerns about interest rates, but it also raised economic slowdown worries," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.02% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.61%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.31%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation dropped 2.38% and 1.82%, respectively.

** Most other index heavyweights also declined, including automakers and e-commerce firms. Of the total 933 traded issues, 307 shares advanced, while 577 declined.

** Samyang Foods jumped 30% to hit the daily upper limit after it posted higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings on a surge in overseas sales of ramen noodles.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 597.5 billion won ($441.02 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,354.9 per dollar, 0.73% lower than its previous close at 1,345.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 104.52.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 3.382%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 3.456%. ($1 = 1,354.8000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



