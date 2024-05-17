Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), announced a strategic partnership with Oracle MySQL, the world's most popular open-source database, to enhance its digital offerings.

A signing ceremony was held at Moro Hub's headquarters between Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro hub and Nipun Agarwal, SVP, MySQL Product Development, which marks a significant milestone in the UAE's journey towards digital excellence.As part of this partnership, Moro Hub has successfully migrated two critical government workloads to MySQL Enterprise Edition, with plans to double this capacity in the coming months.



“Our partnership with Oracle MySQL underscores our dedication to providing innovative, high-performing, and cost-efficient infrastructure solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients in the UAE. As the UAE continues to lead the region in government service automation and digital innovation, Moro Hub is committed to supporting this progress through strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Oracle MySQL,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.



The UAE has been at the forefront of digital transformation. Recent studies show that the UAE outpaces its global peers by 21% in digital transformation, with 64% of UAE leaders crediting their investments in digital transformation for successful business growth, a figure 13% higher than the global average. The country is embracing the digital government as part of the fourth industrial revolution, leveraging digitization and information technology to enhance customer engagement and drive successful business development.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with Moro Hub to accelerate digital transformation initiatives in the UAE. By leveraging the power of MySQL's enterprise-grade database solutions, Moro Hub is well-positioned to drive innovation, scalability, and efficiency across various sectors, further solidifying the UAE's position as a global leader in digital excellence,” said Nipun Agarwal, SVP, MySQL Product Development.



With over 25 years of development in close collaboration with users, MySQL offers a robust and scalable solution that aligns with Moro Hub's commitment to innovation and efficiency. The partnership between Moro Hub and Oracle MySQL represents a significant step towards advancing digital infrastructure in the UAE, promoting innovation, and driving economic growth through technology-enabled solutions.



About Moro:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.