Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Leonardo have confirmed their mutual intent to establish a joint venture (JV) in Abu Dhabi. The JV will create a cutting-edge technology hub in the UAE, strategically positioned to serve global markets through a unified and synergistic approach.

The MOU was signed by H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, and Roberto Cingolani, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo during a recent visit to Abu Dhabi. This agreement marks the latest step in strengthening the collaboration between EDGE and Leonardo.

The new JV will represent a landmark in global defence collaboration, covering multiple domains and integrating some of the most advanced and sophisticated technologies, including Naval C2 systems and combat system ballistic missile defence; counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS); airborne capabilities for maritime multi-mission aircraft (MMA); optronics; air defence; and high-performance computing (HPC) electronics for missile applications.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

