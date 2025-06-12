News Highlights:

HP Dimension with Google Beam is a first-of-its-kind, 3D video communication solution designed to bring true-to-life virtual collaboration to the enterprise

The new HP Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge and Table Microphone solutions are purpose-built to deliver enhanced audio for rooms of every size, including environments with HP Dimension with Google Beam

HP Poly will be showcasing its suite of next-generation audio and video unified communications solutions designed for the future of work at InfoComm 2025

Dubia, UAE — Today at InfoComm 2025, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) unveiled HP Dimension with Google Beam (formerly Project Starline), an AI-powered, true-to-life 3D video communications solution designed to take virtual collaboration to the next level. HP Dimension with Google Beam delivers a deeply immersive experience that replicates the feeling of being in-person, with no headsets, glasses, or wearables required.

Developed in partnership with Google, HP Dimension with Google Beam is designed to transform the future of workplace communications by combining breakthrough 3D imaging, natural eye contact, spatial audio, and adaptive lighting into an elegant solution for small meeting spaces.

Taking Virtual Collaboration to the Next Dimension

As organizations with distributed workforces embrace the new world of work, a critical gap has emerged between virtual and in-person communication. While video conferencing tools have enabled teams to stay in touch across time zones, they often fall short in replicating the in-person experience.

Today, 73% of knowledge workers say they want to feel more connected to their coworkers.

HP Dimension with Google Beam is designed to establish deeper, more meaningful connections. It uses six cameras and state of the art AI to create a true-to-life 3D video of each participant, displayed on a special light field display with realistic size, depth, color, and eye contact. Testing, has shown a measurable impact compared to traditional video calls, with participants who used the solution for meetings reporting:

A 28% increase in memory recall

Up to 39% more non-verbal behaviors displayed

At least 14% increase in focus on the meeting partner

These findings translate to faster alignment, more meaningful exchanges, and better business outcomes based on the authenticity of each interaction. HP Dimension with Google Beam brings depth, clarity, empathy, and subtlety to virtual meetings to help redefine collaboration and bring people together, no matter how far apart they are.

HP Dimension with Google Beam will provide a native Zoom Rooms or Google Meet experience and support three functions: 3D immersive one-on-one communications, 2D traditional group meetings, and meeting interoperability with cloud-based video services such as Teams and Webex.

HP Dimension with Google Beam is Designed for the Future of Work

HP Dimension with Google Beam represents the culmination of HP’s ongoing investment in innovation to create a culture with more immersive and authentic collaboration experiences designed for the Future of Work. HP and Google are taking this technology into the enterprise, to deliver deeper, more authentic human connection and communication.

"We believe that meaningful collaboration thrives on authentic human connections, which is why we partnered with Google to bring HP Dimension with Google Beam out of the lab and into the enterprise,” said Helen Sheirbon, SVP and President of Hybrid Systems, HP Inc. “HP Dimension with Google Beam bridges the gap between the virtual and physical worlds to create lifelike virtual communication experiences that brings us closer together."

“HP Dimension with Google Beam needs to be seen to be believed – making it feel as though you are in the same room, even when you are miles apart,” said Andrew Nartker, General Manager of Google Beam, Google. “We are excited to bring distributed teams together in a way that feels just like meeting in person, and HP is a perfect partner for this.”

HP Poly Studio A2 Audio Solutions: Precision Audio for Modern Collaboration

HP Poly Studio A2 Audio Solutions are purpose-built to deliver next-generation audio and more immersive meeting experiences with simplified deployment. Designed for seamless integration with the latest generation Poly Studio video solutions, the HP Poly Studio A2 system enables plug-and-play scalability in rooms of all sizes, and delivers clear, rich audio pickup so even participants that are farthest away in large meeting spaces are always heard clearly.

The HP Poly Studio A2 Table Microphone features crystal-clear audio pickup, daisy-chain scalability for up to eight microphones, and clean cable management within a discreet, magnetic mount. The system offers premium performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional pro-AV installations.

The microphones connect to the HP Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge, which enables simple scalability[vii] and high-fidelity audio for up to 32 synchronized input channels (up to 8 table microphones total, each one with four microphones). Seamlessly connect to any next-gen Poly Studio video system over a single Ethernet cable, which unlocks the full power of advanced audio intelligence with NoiseBlockAI technology for enhanced communication.

HP Poly will be showcasing its comprehensive suite of audio and video collaboration solutions designed for the future of work during InfoComm 2025 at the HP Poly booth #3742.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more.